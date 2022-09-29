Warriors cruise by Ashland-Greenwood in straight sets

WAHOO- In a matchup with Saunders County foe Ashland-Greenwood, the Wahoo volleyball team was able to put together one of their strongest performances of the season on Sept. 20 at home. The Warriors led for the most part in all three sets in a 25-19, 25-20 and 25-11 victory.

“We were definitely tested in Seward and we played a really good match against Lincoln Lutheran,” Wahoo Head Coach Katie Reeves said. “It was nice to come back to practice and work on those little things that we needed to do and continue to clean up our errors. We were able to execute really well tonight, especially serving wise.”

In a back and forth first set, Wahoo was able to grab a 16-14 edge. An ace by Josie Larson and a kill from Hayden Osmera increased the Warriors lead to 22-19.

Wahoo won the next three points to win the set by six with a kill from Audrey Waido and then a long hit by the Bluejays.

The momentum that the Warriors grabbed carried over into the second set with an ace from Larson and a kill by McKenna Smith that put Wahoo up 4-0. The advantage was increased to six at 14-8 with an ace from Osmera.

In the end, Wahoo won the second by five points with another ace from Osmera.

Early in the third set, the Warriors put A-G in a tough hole at 14-3 with a block from Waido. Wahoo ended the set on an 11-8 run and pulled out a 14 point victory to win the match in straight sets.

Against the Bluejays, Wahoo had an impressive .227 hitting percentage. Reeves gives the credit to the setter Waido for putting the hitters in good positions.

“Our passers did their job tonight and passed the ball really well,” Reeves said. “Our setter Audrey Waido put our hitters in good positions. With our hitters, we really talked about shots and when to be aggressive and how we can limit our errors.”

Pacing the team with 14 kills, two aces, nine digs and one assist was Osmera. Right behind her was Smith with 13 kills, two aces and nine digs.

Earning 30 assists, 11 digs, two blocks, one ace and one kill was Waido. Tiana Coffey picked up six kills, one ace and three digs and Larson had five kills, 12 digs, one ace, one block and one assist.

Later in the week on Sept. 22, the Warriors were back in action against Beatrice. In a five set thriller, Wahoo won 25-15, 27-25, 24-26, 22-25 and 15-13.

In the winner takes all fifth set, the Warriors trailed 3-1 when they ripped off four straight points that was capped off by an ace from Smith. A kill by Osmera on a nice set from Waido put Wahoo on the brink of victory with a 13-9 lead.

Despite a furious comeback by the Orangemen that made it close at 14-13, Osmera ended the match with a kill to secure a two point win for the Warriors.

Having an outstanding match with 25 kills, four aces, two blocks, 21 digs and two assists was Osmera. Amassing 51 assists, ten digs, one block, one ace and two kills was Waido.

Larson dugout 41 balls on the night and had six aces, nine kills and two assists. Picking up 14 kills, three aces, two blocks and 13 digs was Smith and Alyssa Havlovic ended up with 23 digs and one assist.

Wahoo played at Class C-1 No. 7 Malcolm on Sept. 27. They will be taking part in the Ashland-Greenwood Tournament on Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.