Warriors compete with best in the state at UNK Invite

KEARNEY- The top cross country teams from around the state of Nebraska descended upon Kearney Country Club on Sept. 26 to take part in the Nebraska-Kearney Invite. Wahoo was one of those teams who made the trek and took part in the Class C Division where they got 20th in the girl’s team standings with 332 points and 21st on the boy’s side with 386 points scored.

“We had a great day with some great competition on Monday,” Wahoo Head Coach Bernie Nicola said. “We were lucky enough to see four district teams at the race. With our times we feel as if both the boys and girls can make a run at the state-level competitions. Some of the times posted on Monday will be good enough to earn an individual state trip, but we will need to run a little faster if we expect the entire team to go.”

Leading the Wahoo girl’s team with a 33rd-place finish was Erin Golladay. The freshman took 33rd place in a time of 22:35.25.

Grace Darling was second for the Warriors taking 95th and clocking a 25:03.81. Earning 110th place and getting third place for Wahoo was another senior Sam Sutton who ran a 25:29.60.

The final two runners for the Warriors were Esmeralda Perez and Megan Robinson. Getting 150th place was Perez running a 27:07.27 and Megan Robinson took 164th place with a 28:14.32.

Sophomore Ales Adamec was the top finisher for Wahoo in the boy’s race. He got to the finish line in a time of 19:14.15.

Coming in 89th place for the Warriors was Keegan Brigham. He averaged a 6:17.40 mile and finished the three-mile race in a time of 19:33.74.

Logan Kleffner and Patrik Adamec were the third and fourth runners for Wahoo. Clocking a 19:58.42 and getting 114th was Kleffner and Patrik Adamec took 135th place and ran a 20:19.64.

The senior Ethan Havlovic was 149th overall and ended up running a 20:29.95. Getting 173rd and finishing as the sixth runner for the Warriors was Madden Dwerlkotte posting a 21:04.21.

According to Nicola, having the opportunity to run on the same course as the State Meet was what this group needed late in the season. His hope is that this meet will help them push through their remaining schedule and get back to Kearney in a few short weeks.

“The experience was exactly what the runners needed at this point in the year,” Nicola said. “The race allowed the runners to see the course and experience the excitement that comes with being part of the elite in the state. The meet will hopefully give us the fuel we need to push through until the end of the year.”