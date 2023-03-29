ASHLAND – The Wahoo boys track and field team took home a sixth-place finish with 45 points at the Ashland-Greenwood Invite on March 25. It was an up and down day for the Warriors, who competed well in some events and struggled in others.

“It was an okay day for the boys team,” Wahoo Head Coach Chad Fox said. “Honestly, we were hoping to score a little better as a team than we did. There were some events I thought we did well in and there were some events I thought we could have done better. I don’t think we handled the colder weather in the morning as well as we could have, but it is a learning experience for us this early in the season.”

In the 110 meter hurdles, Zach Fox raced to the fastest time in qualifying with a 15.16. He bettered that time in the finals with a 15.01 on his way to capturing first place.

Wahoo’s second gold medal performance of the meet came in the 4x400 meter relay. The group of Fox, Caden Smart, Noah Bordovsky and Garrett Grandgenett edged out Blair in a time of 3:35.45.

Battling at the top of the leaderboard in the triple jump was Benji Nelson. The senior took second place in the event with a mark of 39-09.25.

Picking up medals in both the discus and the shot put for Wahoo was Jake Scanlon. He came in fourth in the discus with a toss of 139-06 and was fifth in shot put by going 47-03.

Taking fourth place in the 4x800 meter relay for the Warriors with a time of 9:03.66 was the team of Smart, Grandgenett, Chase Peterson and Calvin Babst. In fifth place was the 4x100 group of Fox, Brandon Greenfield, Kip Brigham and William Nielson posting a 47.05.

Despite having one runner disqualified in the 300 meter hurdles, Wahoo was able to find two medalists with Brigham and Alex Borchers. Taking fifth was Brigham running a 46.87 and Borchers took sixth clocking a 47.42.

Smart picked up his third medal of the day by placing in the pole vault. The sophomore cleared 9-06 to place fifth.

Just missing out on medals for the Warriors in the 3,200 meter run and 110 meter hurdles were Logan Kleffner and Nielson. Kleffner got seventh running an 11:15.95 in the two mile and Nielson also took seventh by clocking a 17.04 in the 110 hurdles.

This week Wahoo is at the Platteview Invite at 11 a.m. on March 31.

The rest of the results from Ashland can be found below.

Ashland-Greenwood Invite Results

100 M Dash: 12. Kip Brigham, 12.35; 16. Brandon Greenfield, 12.52

200 M Dash: 13. Garrett Grandgenett, 24.86; 30. Sammy Nelson, 29.29

400 M Dash: 13. Brandon Greenfield, 58.18; 21. Sawyer Lavaley, 1:06.32

800 M Run: 8. Calvin Babst, 2:18.44; 11. Ales Adamec, 2:20.58; 15. Chase Peterson, 2:23.26

High Jump: 9. Alex Borchers, 5-02; 15. Sawyer Lavaley, 5-00

Long Jump: 10. Kip Brigham, 17-08.25; 13. Benji Nelson, 17-05.50

Triple Jump: 8. Noah Bordovsky, 36-11.25

Discus: 8. Eli Shada, 123-02; 18. Kaleb Broome, 103-01

Shot Put: 8. Eli Shada 42-02.50; 14. Nash Beasley, 37-03.50