Warriors compete at Waverly Invite

Sophomore hurdler Zach Fox earned a seventh-place medal in the 110-hurdles after blazing to a time of 17.21.

The top performance in the field events was turned in by junior Michael Robinson in the pole vault. He turned in a personal best mark of 12-6 and ended up third in Waverly.

The Warrior girls ended up seventh at the meet with 40 team points.

Twenty-nine of the pointswere scored in the field event portion of the meet.

Senior Sara Lindgren won the discus event with a mark of 125-8.

Senior Aja Henderson added a seventh-place finish in the discus and finished with a career-best throw of 35-feet in the shot put, which was good enough for fourth at the meet.

Senior jumper Toni Greenfield added eight points in the triple jump after finishing runner-up in the event with a mark of 33-11.25.

Junior high jumper Mya Emerson finished third in the event in Waverly after clearing 5-foot.

On the track, senior half-miler Lauren Kavan turned in a season-best time of 2:33.42 in the 800-meter run, which put her fifth in the event.

The top relay performance was turned in the by 1600-meter relay team in Waverly. Greenfield, Kavan, Kelsie Sears and Alyssa Luedtke combined to finish fourth with a time of 4:32.

