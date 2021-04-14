Warriors compete at Waverly Invite

WAVERLY – The Wahoo track and field teams traveled to Waverly to take part in the annual Waverly Invitational on April 9 on a cool and blustery afternoon.
The Wahoo boys team ended up sixth at the meet with 38 team points.
The Warriors held their own against a bevy of Class B’s most talented teams and athletes.
Junior sprinter Waylon Sherman performed extremely well in the sprint events in Waverly.
He posted a career-best time of 11.38 in the 100-meter dash. His time was good enough for fourth among a talented sprint group.
He just missed out on qualifying for the finals in the 200-meter dash after posting a career-best time of 23.89.
Sherman also anchored an impressive performance by the sprint relay team. The Warriors time of 45.45
was a season-best and was good enough for fourth at the meet. Curtis Swahn, Sam Edmonds and Malachi Bordovsky also ran on the 400-meter team.
The Warriors 3200-meter relay team added a third-place medal at the meet after posting a season-best time of 8:59. Myles Simon, Silas Shellito, Kyle Babst and Garrett Grandgenett ran on the two-mile relay team.
Sebastian Lausterer, Bordovsky, Sam Edmonds and Grandgenett combined to finish fourth in the mile relay with a time of 3:44.
Sophomore hurdler Zach Fox earned a seventh-place medal in the 110-hurdles after blazing to a time of 17.21.
The top performance in the field events was turned in by junior Michael Robinson in the pole vault. He turned in a personal best mark of 12-6 and ended up third in Waverly.
The Warrior girls ended up seventh at the meet with 40 team points.
Twenty-nine of the pointswere scored in the field event portion of the meet.
Senior Sara Lindgren won the discus event with a mark of 125-8.
Senior Aja Henderson added a seventh-place finish in the discus and finished with a career-best throw of 35-feet in the shot put, which was good enough for fourth at the meet.
Senior jumper Toni Greenfield added eight points in the triple jump after finishing runner-up in the event with a mark of 33-11.25.
Junior high jumper Mya Emerson finished third in the event in Waverly after clearing 5-foot.
On the track, senior half-miler Lauren Kavan turned in a season-best time of 2:33.42 in the 800-meter run, which put her fifth in the event.
The top relay performance was turned in the by 1600-meter relay team in Waverly. Greenfield, Kavan, Kelsie Sears and Alyssa Luedtke combined to finish fourth with a time of 4:32.