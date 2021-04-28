Warriors compete at Schuyler Invite

Sophomore hurdler Zach Fox earned a pair of medals in Schuyler, posting personal bests in both events.

He finished third in the 110’s with a time of 16.81 and fifth in the 300’s with a time of 43.58.

Bordovsky finished third in the 300’s (43.32).

The Warrior mile relay team made up of Lausterer, Bordovsky, Jordan Broome and Edmonds turned in their best time of the year and ended up fifth with a time of 3:40.

The two-mile relay team consisting of Garrett Grandgenett, Silas Shellito, Kyle Babst and Myles Simon ended up with the silver medal after posting a time of 9:00.

The Warrior girls team also finished third at the meet after scoring 54 team points.

All but 12 of the points came in the field events led by three first place finishes including one from junior Mya Emerson in the high jump. Emerson matched her season best, winning the event after clearing 5-0.

Senior Kelsie Sears added her first gold medal of the season in the long jump, winning the event with a mark of 16-0.

Senior Sara Lindgren won the discus with another strong performance. She won the event by more than ten feet with an effort of 127-03.