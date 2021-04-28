Warriors compete at Schuyler Invite

SCHUYLER – The Wahoo Warrior track and field teams traveled to Schuyler on a cool and cloudy afternoon to take part in the annual Fred Arnold Invitational on Thursday afternoon.
The boys team finished third at the meet behind only meet winner Columbus Lakeview and Aquinas Catholic with 101 points.
The Warriors scored 43 points in the field event portion of the meet on the strength of two first place finishes.
Triple jumper Benji Nelson turned in a career performance in the event while winning it with a jump of 40-0.5. Teammate Sebastian Lausterer added eight points in the triple jump after finishing second (39-1).
Long jumper Curtis Swahn turned in the top performance in the event, winning it with a jump of 19-11.
Pole vaulter Michael Robinson added a second-place finish in the event after clearing 12-6 for a third straight meet.
High jumpers Waylon Sherman and Garrett Grandgenett combined to score six points after finishing fourth and fifth respectively.
Sherman added medals in the 100 and 200-meter dash events and anchored the Warriors winning 400-meter relay team.
Sherman won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.37, finished second in the 200 with a career-best time of 23.36 and teamed with Swahn, Sam Edmonds and Malachi Bordovsky to win the sprint relay with a season-best time of 45.23.
Sophomore hurdler Zach Fox earned a pair of medals in Schuyler, posting personal bests in both events.
He finished third in the 110’s with a time of 16.81 and fifth in the 300’s with a time of 43.58.
Bordovsky finished third in the 300’s (43.32).
The Warrior mile relay team made up of Lausterer, Bordovsky, Jordan Broome and Edmonds turned in their best time of the year and ended up fifth with a time of 3:40.
The two-mile relay team consisting of Garrett Grandgenett, Silas Shellito, Kyle Babst and Myles Simon ended up with the silver medal after posting a time of 9:00.
The Warrior girls team also finished third at the meet after scoring 54 team points.
All but 12 of the points came in the field events led by three first place finishes including one from junior Mya Emerson in the high jump. Emerson matched her season best, winning the event after clearing 5-0.
Senior Kelsie Sears added her first gold medal of the season in the long jump, winning the event with a mark of 16-0.
Senior Sara Lindgren won the discus with another strong performance. She won the event by more than ten feet with an effort of 127-03.
Senior Aja Henderson added medals in the discus (4, 110-4) and the shot put (4, 34-0).