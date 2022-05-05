Warriors come up short in two games at home

WAHOO- This past week the Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran baseball team had two home games. The Warriors weren’t able the games as they fell to Class B No. 2 Bennington 12-9 on April 26, and then Douglas County West on April 28, 2-1.

Against Bennington, the Badgers were able to score the first run of the game in the top of the second.

The Warriors answered back with three runs in the top of the third. All the runs came for W/BN/LL with two outs.

With one runner on first, Trenton Barry was able to double to left field driving in a run. Another double to left field, this time by Carson Oerman scored Barry and put the Warriors up to 2-1.

A hit to the shortstop by Owen Hancock and then an error by Bennington allowed Oerman to get home and increased W/BN/LL’s advantage to two runs.

The score remained the same until the top of the fifth. Coming up with five runs were the Badgers which gave them a 6-3 advantage.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Warriors were able to come up with one run. With two outs and one runner on, Hancock doubled to center driving in Oerman and making it a 6-4 contest.

During the next inning, W/BN/LL was able to tie the game up with two more runs.

Conor Booth singled on a line drive to start the inning. The next batter Kael Eddie was hit by a pitch to give the Warriors two baserunners.

A wild pitch ended up allowing Booth to score and then Cooper singled to the shortstop driving in Eddie and tying the game up at six apiece.

It didn’t take long for Bennington to come back and regain the lead in the top of the seventh. The scoring threat for the Badgers started with W/BN/LL walking the first five runners of the inning which gave Bennington two runs.

Right after that, Owen Douglas got ahold of a ball and lifted it over the wall in left field making it a 12-6 game in favor of the Badgers.

With one chance left and trailing by six, the Warriors ended up getting three runs back.

The first run came across when Eddie was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. A single by Micah Schlueter drove in Hancock and then Booth came home on a passed ball.

Driving in one run with two hits was Cooper. Finishing with one RBI and one hit was Barry, Oerman, Hancock, and Schlueter, while Eddie had no hits and one run driven in.

Pitching 4.1 innings with four earned runs given up and three strikeouts was Ryan Bokelmann. Aiden Lofgren pitched two innings with five earned runs allowed and one strikeout and Eli Johnston went 0.2 innings with two runs given up.

Two days later against DC West, W/BN/LL was able to score first, but couldn’t keep the lead as the Falcons rallied to win by one.

The Warriors run came in the bottom of the second. With two runners on base, Storm Portsche grounded into a fielder’s choice at second driving in Oerman.

DC West was able to tie the game in the fourth with a groundout that drove in a run. With one runner on in the fifth, the Falcons plated the winning run with a single to right field.

Portsche had one RBI in the loss. Earning one hit apiece were Aaron Ohnoutka, Barry, Oerman, and Joe Herrera.

Pitching seven innings in the defeat was Eddie. He gave up one earned run and had six strikeouts.

The Warriors played at Blair in their final game of the regular season on May 3.

W/BN/LL is the No. 3 seed in the B-4 District at Elkhorn North. They take on Fort Calhoun on May 5 at 7 p.m. with the winner moving on to play Malcolm at 7 p.m. on May 6.