Warriors come up just short at home to Bluejays

WAHOO – In a battle of the top teams in Class C-1, the No. 1 Wahoo boys basketball team fell to No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood at home 52-49 on Dec. 20. Despite the outcome, the atmosphere around the game was electric with the gym filled to rafters with fans excited to see the Saunders County rivals square off.

“We just did not play well enough to win a big game against a really good team,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “We did not shoot it well enough or defend well enough. Give Ashland credit for making the plays that they did and for playing really good defense. I thought Owen Hancock played a really good game for us.”

With the score tied at 2-2 early on, Marcus Glock hit a three-pointer up top that put the Warriors in front 5-2. Later on, Kamron Kasischke knocked down two free throws that tied the game up at 10 apiece.

A late jumper from Cougar Konzem for A-G gave the Bluejays a 12-10 lead after one quarter of action.

Scoring the first basket of the second quarter was Owen Hancock which tied the game.

Defense stole the show for most of the quarter, with both teams only putting up seven points. With a four point deficit late, Benji Nelson got loose on a fast break and dunked the ball, trimming the Warriors deficit to 19-17 at the half.

Out of the gate in the third, Nelson dunked the ball again to put Wahoo up by two points. A reverse layup by Hancock the next time down kept the Warriors in front at 23-21.

In total, Wahoo was able to outscore the Bluejays 11-8 in the third and had a narrow 28-27 advantage over A-G heading to the final frame.

The scoring heated up on both sides in the fourth. Each team put up over 20 points in the final eight minutes of the contest.

A layup by Glock and a driving bucket from Hancock kept the Warriors up 32-31.

After that bucket, the Bluejays went on a 5-0 scoring run. The points for A-G came from a three from Cade Bridges and a basket while being fouled by Konzem.

The lead for the Bluejays remained at two possessions with under a minute thanks to one free throw from Drake Zimmerman. In hurry up fashion, Wahoo got the ball down the court and Glock nailed a three that cut the A-G edge down to one at 50-49.

On the inbounds, the Warriors had to foul quickly which sent Bridges to the line. He made both free throws which extended the Bluejays edge to three with around five seconds.

With the clock about to hit zero, Nelson put up a last second three to tie the game. The ball ended up rattling in and out giving Wahoo their first loss of the year.

For the game, the Warriors turned the ball over 11 times compared to four for A-G. The Bluejays also shot 55% from the field, while Wahoo was limited to 37%.

Hancock led the Warriors with 15 points, five rebounds and two assists. Dropping in 12 points, two rebounds and one steal was Nelson.

Both scoring eight points were Anthony Simon and Glock and Kamron Kasischke finished with six points, two rebounds, two assists and six steals.

This week Wahoo took part in their home holiday tournament on Dec. 28 and 29. The Warriors played Seward in the first round on Dec. 28.