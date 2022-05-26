Warriors come in sixth place at B-3 District Golf Invite

BEATRICE- The Wahoo boys golf team finished off the year with a sixth place finish at the B-3 District Golf Invite on May 17. The Warriors shot a 388 against some of the toughest teams in Class B.

Wahoo just about had one state qualifier in freshman Luke Specht. He came up two strokes short of qualifying for the Class B State Golf Tournament in 11th place with a score of 84.

Second on the team and carding a 98 for 18 holes was Braylon Iversen. That was good enough to get him 36th overall.

Shooting a 100 and getting 39th place was Kasen Bunjer.

Jaiden Powers and Sean Biggerstaff were the final two golfers for the Warriors. Coming through with a 106 and in 45th was Powers and Biggerstaff took 58th by carding a 118.

The individual champion of the district was Treyton Baehr of Beatrice who shot a 75. Taking second place and also finishing with a 75 was Brock Rowley of Norris.

In the team standings, Norris won with a 313. Also qualifying for state as a team was York in second with a 334 and Minden in third shooting a 349.

Despite not getting anybody to state this season, Wahoo looks like they will be strong in the coming years. They will return everybody from this year’s team that experienced a decent amount of success including a Trailblazer Conference Runner-Up performance.