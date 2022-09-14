Warriors come from behind to defeat Platteview

WAHOO- A tough first set didn’t faze the Wahoo Volleyball team as they came from behind to defeat Platteview in four sets at home 18-25, 25-22, 25-25, and 25-22 on Sept. 6. A big factor in the Warriors turnaround was their ability to stay in system and avoid unforced errors.

“During that first set we were making a lot of unforced errors on our side,” Wahoo Head Coach Katie Reeves said. “We went into the huddle after that set and just talked about how are serve and pass need to be better and we need to come out with some fire and that’s exactly what they did. Our passer rating went up and we were just able to stay more in system.”

Early on in the first set, it was Wahoo who jumped ahead 3-0. Platteview answered back with a 3-0 run that was stopped with a kill from Hayden Osmera.

A string of three aces by Brooklyn Stehlik got the Trojans out to their biggest lead at 9-4. Wahoo tried to get back into the set with back-to-back kills from Osmera late, but in the end, lost to Platteview by seven points.

After a discussion in the locker room before the second set, the Warriors came out as a different team with a block and kill from Audrey Waido and then two aces from Tianna Coffey that put them up 9-4.

Despite Platteview gaining a 21-19 edge deep in the set, the Warriors fought back and took the lead at 23-22 with a kill from Osmera and Josie Larson. Wahoo kept the momentum going with an ace from Larson and a kill from McKenna Smith to close out the set and give the Warriors a three point.

In the third set, the Warriors jumped out to an 8-5 lead with a pair of aces from Osmera. It was increased out to 12-7 with a kill from Larson and then Osmera.

Wahoo continued to build on their advantage with a kill from Chloe Kasischke and Smith. Closing the third out with a kill and giving the Warriors a 10 point win was Larson.

With a 2-1 deficit, the Trojans were able to turn things around and hung right with Wahoo. With the set tied at 21 all, the Warriors got multiple kills from Smith and a block from Coffey that secured Wahoo the three point win and the match.

Powering the Warriors offense with 18 kills, five aces, and 15 digs was Osmera. Finishing with seven kills, four blocks, and 12 digs was Smith, Larson had four digs, two aces, and 26 digs, Coffey ended with three kills, four aces, one block, and six digs, Waido ended up with two kills, one ace, two blocks, 19 digs, and 28 assists, and Kasischke came up with one kill, one block, six digs, and two assists.

According to Reeves, it was huge for her team to get a win against one of the better teams in the Trailblazer Conference. Especially with some more tough matches coming up for the Warriors in the coming weeks.

“We played some tough teams this last week at our tournament and now getting this win I just told them in the huddle we need to use this momentum moving forward because our schedule is only going to get tougher from here.”

This week Wahoo travels to Class C-2 No. 2 Oakland-Craig at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15.