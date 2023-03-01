WAHOO – A year after losing a close battle in a district final, the Class C-1 No. 7 Wahoo girls basketball team erased any memory of that defeat with a 51-47 victory over Battle Creek in the C1-6 District Final on Feb. 24 at home. The Warriors used a 49% shooting performance from the field and 31% from three to knock off Bravettes.

“These girls deserve it,” Wahoo Head Coach Sean Forbes said. “They worked hard all summer and all season and we had no drama on this team. This senior group is fantastic and then the juniors who get to play accept their role. Every team deserves to make it to state, but this group has my heart and I’m glad they get rewarded with a trip down to state.”

The Warriors started the game out with a 6-4 lead after two free throws from Sidney Smart and a layup by Sammy Leu. That was followed by a bucket from Sarah Kolterman that gave Wahoo a 9-8 advantage.

To close out the first quarter, Ella Lacey knocked down a corner three to put the Warriors in front 14-11.

In the second quarter, Battle Creek fought back with a 9-0 scoring run to take a six-point lead. Leu cut into Wahoo’s deficit with a trey to make it 20-17.

With little time remaining before halftime, Autumn Iversen made two free throws and a bucket underneath to get the Warriors within two at 25-23 going into the break.

Wahoo took control of the game in the third quarter, with an 11-0 scoring run. Key points for the Warriors came on a pair of layups from Iversen and a triple in the corner by Leu.

“We always hang ourselves on getting through adversity,” Leu said. “When we get down it just pushes us that much harder. We brought our energy up and that was the game plan.”

Another three, this time by Smart, helped give Wahoo a 39-33 edge entering the final frame.

In the early stage of the fourth, the Warriors built a double digit advantage at 49-35 with a layup from Smart and a three by Teagan Watts. Right after that, the Bravettes scored 10 straight points to get back within four with around a minute to go.

Despite the comeback from Battle Creek, Wahoo closed out the game with a layup underneath by Smart off a tremendous pass up top by Leu.

“Sammy’s basketball IQ is so high,” Forbes said. “You trust her with the ball and she makes the right play nine out of 10 times. Whether it’s hitting the jump shots or making the passes, her eyes are up and you can tell that she has played a lot of basketball. She can just feel the game and could make a great play when we needed it.”

The Warriors finished the game with 12 steals and dished out 11 assists. They were also able to pull down 24 rebounds.

Leading Wahoo with 17 points, six assists and three steals was Leu. Iversen scored 11 points with five rebounds and Smart had nine points. Rounding out the scoring were Erin Golladay, Lacey, Kolterman and Watts with three points and Ava Lausterer finished with two.

The Warriors enter the Class C-1 State Tournament as the fourth seed. They took on Malcolm for the third time this year on March 1 at the Devaney Sports Center. Results will be published in next week’s newpaper.