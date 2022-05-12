Warriors claim second place at Trailblazer Conference Invite

BELLEVUE- Cold and Rainy are two ways to describe the conditions that the Wahoo boys golf team fought through at the Trailblazer Conference Invite at the Platteview Golf Club on May 3. Despite this, the Warriors didn’t waver and ended up getting second place behind Beatrice with a score of 376.

“Wahoo finished second with a team score of 376,” Wahoo Head Coach Jayson Iversen said. “It was an awful, cold, and rainy day on a tough course. I was proud of how the kids competed. We are young and inexperienced but gaining confidence as we go. Platteview Golf Club is a tough course when it’s nice out. In the rain and cold, it’s even more difficult; these scores were very very good.”

Leading Wahoo with a second place finish individually was freshman Luke Specht with an 84. Also medaling was Kasen Bunjer with a 94 that was good enough for seventh and Braylon Iversen took eighth place by also carding a 94.

Finishing within one stroke of each other to round out the team score for the Warriors were Jaiden Powers, Mason Rodgers, and Sam Biggerstaff. Shooting a 104 was Powers, Rodgers ended up with a 105 for 18 holes, and Biggerstaff carded a 106.

Wahoo wrapped up the regular season at the Crooked Creek Golf Course in Lincoln on May 10 at the Waverly Invite. Results from the meet can be found in the May 19 Wahoo Newspaper.