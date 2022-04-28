Warriors claim second place at Bennington/Blair Invite

BLAIR- The Wahoo boys golf team put together another terrific performance on April 19 at the Bennington/Blair Invite at River Wild Golf Course. The Warriors came away in second place behind Elkhorn North in the Bear Division with a score of 360.

“It was very cold and windy,” Wahoo Head Coach Jayson Iversen said. “Luke’s round was very solid as was Jaiden’s. Braylon and Sam have been hitting the ball well, and are close to playing really good golf. Their scores are not necessarily indicative of how well they are actually playing. Jaiden continues to make improvements most notably around the greens, only having 29 putts in yesterday’s invite. We are close as a team to playing some really good golf down the stretch.”

Finishing with a fourth place medal for Wahoo was freshman Luke Specht. He shot an 83 for the day and a 37 on the front nine and a 46 on the back nine.

Coming through with a tenth place finish for the Warriors was Jaiden Powers with an 89. He was relatively consistent for the day, shooting a 44 through the first nine holes and then a 45 on the last nine holes.

Both finishing with 94’s in a tie for 20th overall were Braylon Iversen and Sam Biggerstaff.

Iversen had a good start by carding a 42 on the front nine, whereas Biggerstaff shot a 50. The tides turned on the back nine where Iversen finished with a 52 and Biggerstaff ended up with a 44.

Taking 43rd place overall and shooting a 110 was Mason Rodgers. He came through with a 53 through the first nine holes and then his score increased by four strokes to a 57 on the back nine.

This week Wahoo will be at the Arlington Invite at 9 a.m. on April 29.