Warriors claim gold in Rumble in River Country

NEBRASKA CITY- The Wahoo girls wrestling team added another first-place plaque to the season total, after winning the Rumble in River Country at Nebraska City on Jan. 17. The Warriors scored 85 points, which was 15 points more than second-place Nebraska City.
A big reason for Wahoo’s success was the four different girls who got first place. They were Grace Darling at 120 pounds, Jessi Hasenkamp at 138, Marke Zeleny at 145, and Kaylee Ricketts at 165 pounds.
Darling wrestled Rylee Packett of Nebraska City twice on her way to winning. She pinned her first in 3:29 and then again in 2:37.
In the first round, Hasenkamp had to battle to the end in a 6-5 decision win against Le Nelson of Crete. It helped here pin Alice Nolan of Crete in a 1:37, Evangelina Romesser of Falls City in 0:53, Daphne Schramm of Falls City in a 1:06, and Olivia Hatzenbueler of Beatrice in a 1:36 in the title match.
Winning by pin all the way to the title was Zeleny. She knocked off Rita Ceballos of Johnson County Central in 3:16, defeated Grace Stoner of Plattsmouth in a 1:24, quickly pinned Ashaya Steele of Crete in 0:43, and then won in 3:14 against Clara Sapienza of Southwest Iowa in 3:14.
Wasting no time getting three wins and pushing her record to 29-0 was Ricketts. She pinned all three of her opponents from Southwest Iowa in a 1:11, 1:24, and a 1:53.
Megan Robinson went 3-1 overall on her way to get second place at 126 pounds. She pinned Jocelyn Davis of Nebraska City in 4:31, beat Wynter Hansen of Plattsmouth with an 8-2 decision, defeated Megan Powers of Beatrice in 2:53 by a pin, and then lost by pin in 0:38 to Pacia Lee of Nebraska City in the first place match.
The final placer for the Warriors was Katie Elder at 114 pounds who got fifth. She won one match by pin in 2:46 against Ashton Hofeling of Beatrice.
Later in the week, Wahoo competed in their second meet at Weeping Water. They got 16th place with 39.5 points and had one champion with Kaylee Rickets at 165 pounds.
Rickets got three pins to start the tournament off in 0:52, 2:50, and 2:26 over Arielle Perez of Fairbury, McKenna Slonecker of Wisner-Pilger, and Mariah Eckert of Pierce in 0:52, 2:50, and 2:26. In the championship match, she got a tech fall of Piper Zatechka of Omaha Westside in 5:43 with a score of 18-2.
This week Wahoo has a home dual against Conestoga on Jan. 25. They will be at the Trailblazer Conference Invite at Platteview on Jan. 28 and then will compete in the Cedar Bluffs Invite on Jan. 29.