Warriors claim gold in Rumble in River Country

NEBRASKA CITY- The Wahoo girls wrestling team added another first-place plaque to the season total, after winning the Rumble in River Country at Nebraska City on Jan. 17. The Warriors scored 85 points, which was 15 points more than second-place Nebraska City.

A big reason for Wahoo’s success was the four different girls who got first place. They were Grace Darling at 120 pounds, Jessi Hasenkamp at 138, Marke Zeleny at 145, and Kaylee Ricketts at 165 pounds.

Darling wrestled Rylee Packett of Nebraska City twice on her way to winning. She pinned her first in 3:29 and then again in 2:37.

In the first round, Hasenkamp had to battle to the end in a 6-5 decision win against Le Nelson of Crete. It helped here pin Alice Nolan of Crete in a 1:37, Evangelina Romesser of Falls City in 0:53, Daphne Schramm of Falls City in a 1:06, and Olivia Hatzenbueler of Beatrice in a 1:36 in the title match.

Winning by pin all the way to the title was Zeleny. She knocked off Rita Ceballos of Johnson County Central in 3:16, defeated Grace Stoner of Plattsmouth in a 1:24, quickly pinned Ashaya Steele of Crete in 0:43, and then won in 3:14 against Clara Sapienza of Southwest Iowa in 3:14.