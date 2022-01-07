Warriors, Chieftains compete hard at Winnebago Invite

The first pin was against Morgan Lantaff of Harrisburg in a 1:06 and then she defeated Zulema Golinez of South Sioux City in 1:46. In the championship bracket, she took down Angela Velasquez of Schuyler with a pin in 2:58 and then defeated Rowyn Wiltgen of Millard South in 4:22 with a pin to get first.

Karina Raney was one match away from getting to the championship and had to settle for third place at 138 pounds. She pinned Alicia Lopez Alviz of Crete in a 1:49 and then earned an 8-2 decision against Ashley Stadt of Scribner-Snyder in the quarterfinals.

Emma Richards of Valentine ended up being too much for Raney to handle in the semifinals and she was pinned in 0:46. She bounced back from that defeat by winning a 10-4 decision against Korilynn Christians of Omaha Northwest in the third and fourth place matches.

One weight class below Raney at 126 pounds, Megan Robinson took home fourth place with a 3-2 mark. She pinned Gabby Phillips of Fairbury, Sierra Smidt of Lennox, S.D. and Valeria Robles of Papillion-La Vista in 2:14, 0:26, and 1:32,

She would then lose her next two matches to Diana Cervantes of West Point-Beemer and Victoria Maxey of Norfolk by pin in 2:22 and 2:41.