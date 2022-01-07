Warriors, Chieftains compete hard at Winnebago Invite

WINNEBAGO – Both the Wahoo and Yutan girls wrestling teams took a day from their Christmas break and competed at the 41-team Winnebago Girls Wrestling Tournament on Dec. 28. Wahoo ended up getting third place with 71 points and Yutan took eighth place with 56 points.
For the Chieftains, Aubrie and Alexis Pehrson were both champions at the 114 and 120-pound weight classes.
The five wins that Aubrie Pehrson picked up moved her to 25-0 on the season. She started by pinning Dakota Reiman of Weeping Water, Caidence Bethards of Norfolk, Selena McCery of Bennington and Corah Linnaus of Stanton in 1:17, 0:30, 0:42 and 1:15.
In the championship match, she met up with Jolyn Pozehl of Ainsworth. She defeated her to get first place with a 4-1 decision.
Alexis Pehrson won easily on her way to the semifinals, pinning Addison Wagner of Fremont, Cloe Mandel of West Point-Beemer and Grace Darling of Wahoo in 0:52, 0:31 and 3:23.
During the semifinals, Regina Stoeser of Harrisburg gave her a tough battle, but she was still able to prevail with a 5-2 decision. It wasn’t nearly as hard for Alexis Pehrson in the championship as she pinned Tiearra Pollard of Norfolk in 2:27.
Wahoo’s top finisher was Kaylee Ricketts at 165 pounds. She ended up sweeping through her weight class with pins.
The first pin was against Morgan Lantaff of Harrisburg in a 1:06 and then she defeated Zulema Golinez of South Sioux City in 1:46. In the championship bracket, she took down Angela Velasquez of Schuyler with a pin in 2:58 and then defeated Rowyn Wiltgen of Millard South in 4:22 with a pin to get first.
Karina Raney was one match away from getting to the championship and had to settle for third place at 138 pounds. She pinned Alicia Lopez Alviz of Crete in a 1:49 and then earned an 8-2 decision against Ashley Stadt of Scribner-Snyder in the quarterfinals.
Emma Richards of Valentine ended up being too much for Raney to handle in the semifinals and she was pinned in 0:46. She bounced back from that defeat by winning a 10-4 decision against Korilynn Christians of Omaha Northwest in the third and fourth place matches.
One weight class below Raney at 126 pounds, Megan Robinson took home fourth place with a 3-2 mark. She pinned Gabby Phillips of Fairbury, Sierra Smidt of Lennox, S.D. and Valeria Robles of Papillion-La Vista in 2:14, 0:26, and 1:32,
She would then lose her next two matches to Diana Cervantes of West Point-Beemer and Victoria Maxey of Norfolk by pin in 2:22 and 2:41.
Earning sixth place was Grace Darling at 120 pounds by going 2-2. She pinned Sovia Say of Omaha Northwest in 2:33 and then pinned Susa Kamara of Harrisburg in 1:53 two matches later.
Not medaling but also picking up wins for the Warriors were Jessi Hasenkamp at 145 pounds and Katie Elder at 114 pounds. Elder pinned Kathryn Nicholas of Fremont in 3:29 and Caidence Bethards of Norfolk in 1:31 and Hasenkamp pinned Taylor Miller of Weeping Water in 1:35.
Both the Wahoo and Yutan girls wrestling teams will be traveling to the High Plains Invitational at Central Community College-Columbus on Jan. 6.