Warriors capture first place at home invite

WAHOO- The Wahoo boys track team was able to defend their home field advantage at the Wahoo Invite on April 14 and take home first place with 152 points scored. On the girl’s side, the Warriors came in seventh place with 24 points.

“We were pleased with both the boys and girls teams on Thursday,” Wahoo Head Coach Chad Fox said. “Both teams scored about as well as we had hoped. I thought our athletes competed at a high level at our home invite which is always a great thing to see. We are at the mid-point of our season and it is exciting to see how far some of our athletes have come since the beginning of the season. We are very anxious to see them all continue to improve through the back half of our schedule.”

Leading Wahoo on the boy’s side was senior Carson Lavaley who won both the shot put and the discus competition. He broke the school record in the discus with a toss of 182-04 and got first in the shot put with a throw of 48-07.50 which was also a personal record.

Finishing in second place in the discus was Jake Scanlon who set a personal record with a toss of 145-04. Taking fifth place in the event was Dominek Rohleder who threw the disc 122-09.50 and Scanlon was fifth in the shot put with a mark of 42-08.50.

In the long jump, Curtis Swahn led the pack by jumping 20-06.50. Getting fifth place was Benji Nelson who jumped 18-11 in the long jump and then went 39-05.50 in the triple jump.

On the track, Zach Fox continues to dominate the hurdles as he took home first place in the 300 meter hurdles in a time of 42.02. He also took second in the 110 meter hurdles by clocking a 15.74.

Swahn like Carson Lavaley earned his second gold medal of the day when he won the 100 meter dash. He ran a personal record of 11.35 and Waylon Sherman came in right behind him in second posting an 11.39.

On top of his second place finish in the 100 meter dash, Sherman was able to win the 200 meter dash. He clocked a 24.06 and Swahn ran a 24.19 to get second.

In the 400 meter dash, Malachi Bordovsky and Garrett Grandgenett finished first and second. Crossing the line first in 53.84 was Malachi Bordovsky and Grandgenett was right behind him posting a 54.76.

Coming through with a medal for the Warriors in the distance events was sophomore Kyle Babst in the 1,600 meter run. He took third place with a personal record time of 4:49.16.

Wahoo was able to win both the 4x100 and the 4x800 meter relays. Josh Edmonds, Sam Edmonds, Malachi Bordovsky, and Sherman ran a 45.34 to win the 4x100, and Andrew Waido, Babst, Ales Adamec, and Caden Smart clocked a 9:02.83 in the 4x800.

Taking second place in the 4x400 meter relay and running a 3:40.15 were Malachi Bordovsky, Grandgenett, Gavin Pokorny, and Fox.

The Warrior girls were paced by a pair of third place finishes in the field events from Kylee Kenning and Sarah Kolterman. Kenning had a personal record throw of 113-05 in the discus and Kolterman cleared 4-08 for the first time in her career in the high jump.

Earning sixth place in the high jump and also getting over 4-08 was Mya Emerson.

In the triple jump, Tabitha Cooney continues to be a solid scorer for Wahoo. She got fourth place overall with a mark of 31-00.50.

Coming through with a medal in her first time running the 200 meter dash this year was Taylor Luben. She had the third fastest time going into the finals but then ended up getting fifth place by posting a 29.98.

The 4x100 was the best relay for the Warriors with a fourth place finish. The team of Lillie Harris, Kolterman, Luben, and Cooney clocked a 56.24.

Taking fifth place in the 4x800 meter relay was Luben, Alyssa Havlovic, Audrey Waido, and Lanta Hitz in a time of 11:45.16.

Wahoo will be competing at the Schuyler Invite this week. The meet is set to start at 10 a.m. on April 21.