Warriors cap off regular season at Waverly Invite

LINCOLN- In their final meet of the regular season, the Wahoo boy’s golf team traveled to the Crooked Creek Country Club in Lincoln for the Waverly Invite on May 10. In a stacked field of competitors, the Warriors came in 10th place overall with a score of 371.

“For the course conditions I thought the boys played pretty well,” Wahoo Head Coach Jayson Iversen said. “Luke Specht and Braylon Iversen were in a position to medal but struggled with a very difficult pin placement on hole 13 that cost them a lot of strokes. Both Braylon and Luke hit the ball very well and Kasen Bunjer continues to do well around the greens. Our district is in Beatrice. They have a great venue at the Beatrice CC and there will be a lot of great players there. I look forward to seeing how well we compete against some of the best players in class B on a tough course.”

Coming in 27th place to lead the way for the Warriors at Crooked Creek was Braylen Iversen. He ended up carding a 43 on the front nine and a 46 on the back nine, for a final score of 89.

Two strokes back of Iversen was Kasen Bunjer in 34th place with a 91. He started off with a 44 through the first nine holes and then his score rose to a 47 on the back nine.

Coming in within one stroke of each other was Specht and Jaiden Powers in 95th and 96th place. Specht ended up shooting a 95 and Powers finished with a 96 for 18 holes.

The fifth golfer on the team for Wahoo at the meet was Sam Biggerstaff. He shot a 49 and then a 54 and ended up with a final tally of 103.

The Warriors took part in the B-3 District Golf Invite at the Beatrice Country Club on May 17. The top ten individuals and the top three teams all qualify for the State Meet at the Scottsbluff Country Club on May 24 and 25.