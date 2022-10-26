Warriors blast Schuyler ahead of C-1 Football Playoffs

WAHOO- It only took a few plays, for the Class C-1 No. 8 Wahoo Football Team to display their dominance in a 68-0 victory over Schuyler at home in the regular season finale on Oct. 21. The Warriors did anything they wanted to on the ground, rushing for 362 yards on 31 carries in the contest.

Out of the gate, it was Trevor Ehrlich who got off to a good start for Wahoo on the ground. The senior rushed for a 30-yard touchdown and then found the end zone again on the next possession on a scamper of 49 yards that put the Warriors in front 14-0.

Wahoo scored one more touchdown in the first when the quarterback Owen Hancock kept the football and scrambled in from seven yards out to make it a 21-0 contest.

Ehlrich opened up the second quarter similar to the first with two more rushing touchdowns. His first one came on an eight-yard run near the goal line and then his second was on a 25-yard run that put the Warriors firmly in control at 34-0.

Next up to score for Wahoo was the sophomore Braylon Iversen. He made several Schuyler defenders miss as he broke loose for a 24-yard touchdown run that increased the Warriors edge out to 41 points.

The final touchdowns of the half were scored for Wahoo on a 16-yard and a 52-yard run by Caden Smart and Samuel Edmonds. After the sixth made extra point of the half by Avery Wieting, the Warriors went into the locker room up 54-0 over Schuyler.

In the fourth quarter, junior Gabe Harris put up the first touchdown of the second half on an eight-yard run making it 61-0.

Freshmen Kip Brigham capped off the scoring for Wahoo with a 14-yard run for six. Emilio Zaragoza’s second extra point of the night got the Warriors to their final point total of 68.

Completing three of five passes in the win was Hancock. He also ran the ball two times for 49 yards and scored one touchdown.

Pilling up 142 rushing yards and four touchdowns was Ehrlich. Sam Edmonds, Brigham, Iversen, Harris and Smart all found the end zone once on the ground.

Defensively, Iversen led the way with eight tackles and two sacks. Jonas Schnakenberg, Dawson Rafteseth and Luke Specht had three tackles and a sack.

Finishing with six tackles was Dominek Rohleder and Owen States had five.

Wahoo enters the Class C-1 Football Playoffs as the 10th seed. They travel to take on the seventh-seeded Columbus Lakeview at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 in a rematch from a 14-10 loss back on Sept. 23.