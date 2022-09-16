Warriors blast rated Badgers squad on the road

BENNINGTON- A no hitter thrown by Autumn Iversen, mixed with the offense coming alive late allowed the Class B No. 1 Wahoo softball team to pick up a 9-0 win in six innings against Class B No. 7 Bennington on the road on Sept. 6.

After three scoreless innings to start the game, the Warriors were finally able to break through with a run against the Badgers in the top of the fourth.

With one out, Sidney Smart doubled to left field to give Wahoo a baserunner. She would end up advancing to third on a wild pitch and then got home when Jaiden Swanson grounded out to third.

In the fifth, the Warriors got two baserunners on when both Maddie Snyder and Iversen singled. Another single, this time by Harper Hancock knocked in Snyder and pushed Wahoo out in front 2-0.

Later in the inning, Jaiden Swanson and Lanta Hitz singled in the infield and to right field which increased the Warriors advantage out to 5-0.

With two outs in the sixth, Wahoo was able to bring the eight run rule into play with another four runs scored. Driving in one run with a pair of singles were Hancock and Swanson. Adelia Dunlap knocked in two runs with a double to left field.

In the Badgers last chance to keep the game going, Iversen picked up a strikeout and induced a pair of groundouts to end the game.

Coming up with at least two hits and two RBIs were Hancock, Smart, Swanson, and Hitz. Pitching six innings, giving up no earned runs, and striking out nine batters was Iversen.

Later in the week, Wahoo only needed four innings to knock off a solid Nebraska City group 10-0. The Warriors were efficient with no errors and pounding out 10 hits.

After being held scoreless in the first, Wahoo got a pick me up from the bottom of their lineup. With two outs, a wild pitch brought in Ava Lausterer, and then Dunlap singled to right field knocking in Lilly Harris.

The Warriors offense continued to churn out runs in the third as they exploded for eight more and batted around the lineup.

Leading the Wahoo’s offense from the nine spot was Dunlap with two hits and three RBIs. Her hit in the first inning is what Wahoo Head Coach Katrina Christen believes sparked the offense.

“We have continued to see her confidence grow as the season has went on,” Christen said. “I think that her teammates have so much trust in her and she has really started to trust herself. That hit she had really opened up the floodgates for us.”

Finishing with two hits and two runs batted in was Iversen and Hitz had one hit and one RBI.

On the mound, Swanson threw the Warriors second straight complete game shutout. She pitched four innings, gave up no earned runs, and had five strikeouts.

After the game, Christen applauded the way her team has played against two quality opponents in one week. She believes what they have been working on in practice is showing on the field in games.

“We would kind of get up on teams and then we would stall a little bit,” Christen said. “We have really been working on playing that complete game. I think that’s where the complete game shutouts we have had come in because we really worked some intense competitive situations in practice. Full games, not just a few innings, because we have to compete for seven.”

This week the Warriors played against Tekamah-Herman and Douglas County West on Sept. 13. They have a home game against Ralston at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.