Warriors battle tough, despite not being at full strength

WAVERLY- The Wahoo Boys Wrestling Team went back to back to start the season, competing in the Waverly Duel on Dec. 2 and the Cozad Invite on Dec. 4. The Warriors lost to Ashland-Greenwood 46-24 and Waverly 61-18 on Thursday and then took fourth on Saturday with 121.5 points at a meet that featured top wrestling schools from the eastern and western parts of the state.
After two byes at the 106 and 113 weight class, Jet Nuckolls was the first wrestler to hit the mat against the Bluejays. He was able to pin Lucas Konen of A-G in two minutes.
The Warriors next victory came at 138 pounds with their returning state finalist Malachi Bordovsky. Similar to Nuckolls, he pinned Cody Pluta of A-G in two minutes.
Wahoo’s third and final victory came from Griffin Lausterer at 152 pounds. It looked to be a tight match with Aidan Washburn when Lausterer got him in a compromising position and pinned him.
Losing a tight 1-0 decision was Caden Smart at 132 pounds to a very good wrestler in Blaine Christo.
Against the Vikings in the other dual on the night, the Warriors picked up three wins. They came from Smart, Malachi Bordovsky, and Brandon Hasenkamp.
Malachi Bordovsky earned a pin at the two-minute mark against Garret Rine at 138 pounds and Smith pinned Drew Hollibaugh in 2:04 at 132 pounds.
After losing his first match, Hasenkamp responded in a big way against Aden Smith of Waverly at 160 pounds. Late in the match, he was able to pick up a pin at the 3:46 mark.
At the Cozad Invite, Malachi Bordovsky at 138 pounds and Smart at 132 started the season off the way they wanted to by getting first. Griffin Lausterer also did well getting second at 152, while Rohleder was fourth at 220, Kaleb Broome was fifth at 170, Isaiah Foster got fifth at 126, and Kyan Lausterer was sixth at 195 pounds.
In the first round, Malachi Bordovsky picked up a pin in 1:50. He followed that up with a pin in 2:53 in the quarterfinal and a 6-0 decision in the semifinal. That set up a championship match with Elijah Johnson of Hastings, who he pinned in 3:33.
Smart’s day started with him picking up a tech fall at 16-1. He then earned pins in 5:14 in the quarterfinals and 2:42 in the semifinals. Against Cole Stokey of Ogallala in the title match, the freshman who came in unseeded pinned him in 4:46.
Pins in 2:27 and 5:34 mixed in with a 4-2 decision, helped Lausterer get the title bout. In that match, Landon Weidner of Hastings was able to tech fall him 18-3.
After starting the day with pins in times of 3:16 and 3:00, Rohleder was pinned in 5:25 in the semifinal by Collin Schwartzkopf of Gering. He followed that up with a pin in 3:37 in the consolation semifinal and then lost a 5-0 decision in the third-place match.
Earning a bye in the first round to begin the tournament was Foster. He then lost a 6-4 decision in the quarterfinal and won an 11-1 major decision and picked up a pin in 0:55 in the consolation second and third rounds.
In the fifth and sixth place match, his streak of wins continued with a 10-5 win.
Broome’s tournament began with him getting pinned in a minute in the first round. After that, he picked up a close 5-4 decision in the first round of consolations and was pinned in a 1:45 in the consolation semifinals. Broome rebounded from that defeat with a 6-2 decision to get fifth.
Other wrestlers for the Warriors who picked up wins but didn’t place were Nuckolls at 120 pounds and Noah Bordovsky at 145.
This week Wahoo had two meets again. They dueled at Norris on Dec. 7 and were at the Bellevue West Invite on Dec. 10.