Warriors battle tough, despite not being at full strength

After losing his first match, Hasenkamp responded in a big way against Aden Smith of Waverly at 160 pounds. Late in the match, he was able to pick up a pin at the 3:46 mark.

At the Cozad Invite, Malachi Bordovsky at 138 pounds and Smart at 132 started the season off the way they wanted to by getting first. Griffin Lausterer also did well getting second at 152, while Rohleder was fourth at 220, Kaleb Broome was fifth at 170, Isaiah Foster got fifth at 126, and Kyan Lausterer was sixth at 195 pounds.

In the first round, Malachi Bordovsky picked up a pin in 1:50. He followed that up with a pin in 2:53 in the quarterfinal and a 6-0 decision in the semifinal. That set up a championship match with Elijah Johnson of Hastings, who he pinned in 3:33.

Smart’s day started with him picking up a tech fall at 16-1. He then earned pins in 5:14 in the quarterfinals and 2:42 in the semifinals. Against Cole Stokey of Ogallala in the title match, the freshman who came in unseeded pinned him in 4:46.

Pins in 2:27 and 5:34 mixed in with a 4-2 decision, helped Lausterer get the title bout. In that match, Landon Weidner of Hastings was able to tech fall him 18-3.