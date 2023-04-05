OMAHA – A young Wahoo boys golf team traveled to their first tournament of the year at the Gretna Invite at Tiburon Golf Club in Omaha on March 28. The youth of the Warriors showed with higher scores than they were expecting and a 12th place finish overall with 373 points.

“I felt like Luke Specht and Kason Bunjer did pretty well,” Wahoo Head Coach Jayson Iversen said. “Luke hit the ball very well but has some work to do around the greens as does everyone else. I felt that as a team we can play much better than what we showed, but it’s early and I know those that didn't play well are anxious to get on the course and work on things that they struggled with. We had too many putts and too many big scores on some of the holes.”

The top finisher for Wahoo at the meet was Luke Specht who snuck inside the top 20 in 19th place. The sophomore ended up carding an 84 for 18 holes and was 12 strokes over par.

Coming in second overall for the Warriors was Kasen Bunjer who finished in 42nd place with a 91. He was one of four players to shoot a 91 at Gretna.

Jaiden Powers was the final golfer for Wahoo to end up with a score under 100 with a 96. This helped the senior get 57th place overall.

Rounding out the team score for the Warriors were Sam Biggerstaff and Braylon Iversen. Taking 63rd place was Biggerstaff with a 102 and Iversen was two spots back in 65th by carding a 104.

Norris won the meet with a 304 and Gretna ended up in second by shooting a 315. AJ Combs and Carson Thurber of Norris had the top two scores from the invite with a 72, which put them at even par for the course.

Wahoo competed in a triangular with Ashland-Greenwood and Fort Calhoun at the Ashland Country Club on April 4. The next day the Warriors competed at the Douglas County West Invite at The Pines Golf Club in Valley on April 5. Results will be published next week.