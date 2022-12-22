Warriors battle at tough home invite

WAHOO – The Wahoo wrestling team hosted their annual home invite on Dec. 17. Despite being shorthanded due to a couple of injuries, the Warriors were able to get sixth place with 78.5 points.

The top finisher for Wahoo at the meet was Caden Smart at 138 pounds.

After receiving a bye in round one, he pinned Henry Nosbisch of Omaha Gross and Ian Arends of Grand Island Northwest in 3:27 and 2:37. In the finals match, he fell to two-time state finalist Jakob Kavan of Aquinas Catholic by a 3-1 decision.

Grady Meyer at 126 pounds, Noah Bordovsky at 152 and Dominek Rohleder at 220 all finished in third place for Wahoo.

In the first round, Meyer received a bye and then he pinned Cooper Franks of Omaha Gross Catholic in 1:53. The only loss for him on the day came in the semifinals to Zander Kavan of Aquinas. Meyer rebounded from the loss by pinning Jake Nelson of Lincoln Pius X in 0:54 and then he won a 7-5 decision in the sudden victory against Kooper Brandle of Omaha Westside.

Bordovsky’s day started with a first round bye. He then pinned Dayton Kremer of Friend in 3:33 and then lost by tech fall at 18-3 against Cannon McCarty of Omaha Westside.

In the consolation semifinals, Bordovsky escaped with a 4-3 decision against Cade Kirwan of Holdrege. He carried the momentum from that win into the third place match where he knocked off Caleb Vokes of Grand Island Northwest by an 11-8 decision.

At 220 pounds, Rohleder was pinned in his first round match by Eli Michel of Plattsmouth in 4:13. He then battled back to pin Jaden Wilsey of Ashland-Greenwood, Ashton Kempf of Bergan and Eli Michel of Plattsmouth in 1:44, 0:17 and 2:13.

In the third place match, Rohleder defeated Tyler Kastle of Aquinas with an 11-7 decision.

Wyatt Rezek didn’t medal at 182 pounds, but he did win one match. It came against Josiah Oceguera of Friend by pin in 2:47.

In the junior varsity tournament, freshman Jayse Styskal was 2-0 at 120 pounds and ended up getting first place.

This next week the Warriors have no competitions. They will return to the mat at 9 a.m. on Dec. 30 for the Bennington Dual Tournament.