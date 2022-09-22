Warriors back to .500 with big win over Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY- After a tough start to the season, the Wahoo Football team has moved to 2-2 on the year with a 37-0 victory against Nebraska City on Sept. 16. The offense racked up 317 yards of total offense and the defense pitched their first shutout.

Trevor Ehrlich scored both touchdowns for the Warriors in the first quarter.

The first one came from five yards out on the ground. Avery Wieting was able to connect on the extra point to make it 7-0 in favor of Wahoo.

Later on, Ehrlich rushed into the end zone on a seven yard run. After the missed extra point, the Warriors led 13-0 going to the second.

On a drive that stalled out deep in Pioneer territory, Wahoo was able to salvage three points on a 30 yard field goal off the foot of Wieting.

Capping the first half off with his third touchdown of the game on the ground was Ehrlich. This one was on a 14 yard run and gave the Warriors a 23-0 edge at halftime.

Noah Bordovsky increased Wahoo’s lead out to 29 points on an eight yard run in the third. Weiting made his third extra point to increase the Warriors advantage to 30-0.

Scoring the last touchdown for Wahoo in the contest was Gabe Harris on a two yard run in the fourth quarter. Another perfect kick from Weiting pushed the Warriors lead out to 37 points in the end.

Completing eight of 12 passes for 44 yards in the win was Owen Hancock, while Alex Borchers had one completion for four yards. Josh Edmonds was the leading receiver with 17 yards, Zach Fox earned 12 receiving yards, Sam Edmonds picked up 11 yards, and Caden Smart, Ehrlich, and Wieting all had four receiving yards.

Leading the rushing attack for Wahoo was Ehrlich with 161 yards on 19 carries and three touchdowns. Earning 46 yards and scoring once was Bordovsky, Hancock picked up 30 yards, and Smart finished with 25 rushing yards.

Powering the defense with four tackles, three sacks, and forcing a fumble was Dominek Rohleder. Dawson Rafteseth came up with two tackles and had two sacks, Eli Emerson finished with one tackle and one sack, Sam Edmonds had three tackles and an interception, and Luke Specht earned one tackle and forced a fumble.

This week Wahoo starts District play at Class C-1 No. 9 Columbus Lakeview at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23. The Vikings beat St. Paul 21-0 in their latest game.