Warriors are shutout by Shamrocks in state tourney rematch

COLUMBUS – In a rematch of the first round of the Class B State Tournament a season ago, it was the Class B No. 4 Columbus Scotus girls soccer team who defeated Class B No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central at home on April 4, by a score of 2-0.

The Shamrocks got goals in both the first and second halves of the contest which helped propel them to the victory.

The loss was definitely a step back for the Warriors, who were coming off a string of five straight shutouts with 25 goals scored.

It was an uneven game on both sides full of highs and lows. The difference came down to the fact that the Shamrocks were able to capitalize on their strong moments by finding the back of the net.

In the first half, it was Scotus who was aided by a strong wind. The Shamrocks had eight shots and five shots on goal.

None of those attempted shots resulted in goal scores until Emily Brezenski stole the ball and found the back of the net to put Scotus up 1-0 in the 32nd minute.

The Warriors had several different chances in the first half to score despite going into the wind, but couldn’t find the back of the net. Harper Stull had a shot around the top of the goal box but couldn’t get much behind her kick which resulted in an easy save and Jaci Bryce had a nice kick from 15 yards out that had height and movement, but Faith Weber was able to make a terrific stop.

Hailey Chambers opened up the second half with another shot on goal for the Warriors. Her boot from inside 20 yards was a line drive that was just outside the right post.

Libbie Brezenski put the game on ice for the Shamrocks with a terrific header at midfield that won her possession of the ball. She would dribble uncontested into the goal box and past goalie Sophie Wohlgemuth who came up to stop the ball for an easy shot into the back of the net.

Finishing with two shots on goal for LL/RC in the loss was Shanae Bergt. Wohgemuth played all 80 minutes in goal and had six stops on eight shot on goal attempts for a .8% save percentage.

The Warriors, who are now 6-2, only have one contest this week at 4 p.m. at home in Lincoln on April 14 against Schuyler. Their visitors from Colfax County come in with a 2-6 mark on the season.