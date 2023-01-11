Warriors and Wildcat girls take on Norm Manstedt Invite

COLUMBUS – The Wahoo and Cedar Bluffs girls wrestling teams competed at the Norm Manstedt Invite on Jan. 5 in Columbus. Finishing in eighth place were the Warriors with 73 points and Grand Island won the meet with 152 points.

Pacing Wahoo with a first place finish at 170 pounds and moving to 25-0 on the year was Kaylee Ricketts.

The senior breezed through the first three rounds with pins in 1:45, 0:45 and 1:52 against Carson Shank of Lincoln East, Nevaeha Sorensen of Adams Central and Carolina Carveyal of Schuyler. In the semifinals, she pinned Megan Hixon of Grand Island in 5:10 and did the same thing to Madelynne Jakubowski of O’Neill in the finals in just 3:12.

At 115 pounds, Grace Darling got sixth place and finished with a 3-3 record. Her wins all came via the pin in 1:23, 0:52 and 2:50 against Mia Cobian of Seward, Paityn Wyatt of Aurora and Ellison Berkeland of Lakeview.

Earning ninth place with a 3-1 record was Jessi Hasenkamp at 145 pounds. After receiving a bye in the first round, she was pinned by Amelia Jacobsen of Minden. Hasenkamp responded to the loss by pinning Katharine Tolle of Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Jamela Khaitov of Bellevue East and Briana Onnen of Aurora in 0:27, 1:50 and 1:19.

Katie Elder and Megan Robinson each ended the tournament in 10th place at 120 and 135 pounds, respectively. Elder went 3-2 and after receiving a bye in the first round Robinson finished with a 2-2 mark.

Rounding out the scoring for the Warriors was Lanta Hintz in 11th place at 155 pounds. The junior compiled three wins in five matches wrestled.

For Cedar Bluffs, Addison Newill was the only competitor at 120 pounds in the JV division. She pinned Jerzie Ord of Red Cloud/Blue Hill in 1:01 and earned a 16-0 tech fall over Jade Stockton of North Platte.