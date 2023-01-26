Warriors and Mustangs take on Battle Creek Invite

BATTLE CREEK – In a 35-plus team tournament at Battle Creek on Jan. 16, the Wahoo, Raymond Central and Cedar Bluffs girls wrestling teams took eighth, 23rd and 32nd place with 102, 26 and 15 points. Winning the meet was South Sioux City with 202 points and the host Battle Creek was runner-up with 164.

The two champions from the area were Kaylee Ricketts of Wahoo at 170 pounds and Sophia Shultz of Raymond Central at 115.

In the quarterfinal and the semifinal Ricketts won by pin in 1:10 and 1:26 against Calie Cockburn of Tri-County and Annabelle Poppe of Crofton.

When it came to the finals, Ricketts had to work hard against Madelynne Jakubowski of O’Neill. Ricketts was eventually able to wear her down and got a pin at the 5:10 mark of the match.

Shultz dominated on her way to getting first. The junior pinned Hannah Burris of Wayne, Ellison Berkeland of Lakeview and Jolyn Pzehl of Ainsworth in 0:11, 0:49 and 1:15.

Katie Elder and Megan Robinson of Wahoo both earned second place finishes at 120 and 130 pounds, respectively.

Elder won her first two matches by pin in 0:53 and 3:02 against Alanna Mckeown of Pierce and Jaden Schultz of West Point-Beemer. She would lose the final by a 16-4 major decision against Jayrn Warejcka of Canton, South Dakota.

Like Elder, Robinson won by pin in her first two matches against Payton Becker of Boone Central and Naudia Hruby of Centura in 1:33. In the final, Robinson couldn’t get by Alma Valencia of South Sioux City who pinned her in 1:38.

Taking third place for the Warriors were Rachel Stevens at 100 pounds and Jessi Hasenkamp at 145. Stevens won one match by pin in 4:43 against Flor Vasquez of Schuyler and Hasenkamp earned two pins in 4:33 and 2:03 over Gracie Ackles of St. Paul and Isis Pascual-Rodriguez of West Point-Beemer.

Rounding out the scoring for Wahoo was Lexi Jonas at 125 pounds. Her one win on the mat came by pin in 3:25 against Michala Beaty of Wakefield.

Cedar Bluffs had one wrestler in Addison Newill. She finished the day with a 3-1 mark and a third place finish at 120 pounds.

She pinned Emma Bockelman of Canton and Jacey Hassler of Battle Creek in 0:44 and 1:00 and knocked off Zaily Daniels of Ainsworth by a 7-2 decision.

On Jan. 20, the Mustangs competed in the Louisville Invite and took 23rd place with 21 points. Shultz came in second place at 115 pounds and lost her first match of the year.

She pinned Veronica Schechinger of Riverside-Oakland in 0:57 and Kylee Plowman of Conestoga in 0:42. In the first place match, Shultz fell by a 16-1 tech fall against Molly Allen of Riverside-Oakland.

The next day, Wahoo and Raymond Central were back in action at the Weeping Water Invite. Taking eighth place were the Warriors with 75 points and the Mustangs came in 19th with 28 points.

Getting first place and picking up the 100th win of her career for Raymond Central was Shultz. She got three pins in 0:18, 0:21 and 0:37 against Natalie Carreto of Schuyler, Nadia Pond of Schuyler and Corah Linnaus of Stanton.

At 170 pounds, Ricketts continued to dominate on her way to getting first.

In her first two rounds, she pinned Deja Wilson of Omaha Westview and Isabella Gusman of Bellevue East in 1:50 and 0:59. Ricketts would get two more pins against Kirsten Clark of Papillion-La Vista in 0:50 and Macy Barber of Omaha Westside in 2:44 in the semifinals and the finals.

Taking second place at 145 pounds was Hasenkamp. She pinned Tamara Davis of Bellevue East, Abbie Little of Millard South and Daysha Jones of Louisville in 0:28, 1:24 and 1:11.

Hasenkamp’s win streak came to an end in the first place match where she was pinned in 1:10 against Emma Stice of Papillion-La Vista.

Going 3-2 at 152 pounds and getting fourth was Lanta Hintz. All her wins came by pin in 0:11, 2:43 and 4:32 over Shelbi Peters of Johnson County Central, Sheccid Vallin of Fremont and Kristen Lee of Papillion-La Vista.

Raymond Central hosted their home invite and Wahoo competed in the Trailblazer Conference Invite at home at 4 p.m. on Jan. 27. A day later Cedar Bluffs had their home invite at 10 a.m. on Jan. 28.