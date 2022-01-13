Warriors and Chieftains place high at Manstedt Invite

COLUMBUS- Both the Wahoo and Yutan girls wrestling team took home top ten finishes from the Norm Manstedt Girls Invite held at Central Community College-Columbus on Jan. 6. The Warriors ended up getting fourth overall with 74 points and the Chieftains were ninth with 56 points.

Earning first-place finishes for Yutan was Aubrie Pehrson at 114 pounds and Alexis Pehrson at 120 pounds. Both girls were able to pin all their opponents at the tournament.

In the first round at 114, Aubrie Pehrson was able to pin Alaina Nelson of Platteview in a 1:12. That was followed up with pins of Haley Hack of Platteview in 3:18, Hayle DeBoer of Pierce at the one-minute mark, Jazmin Haller of Norfolk in 1:01, and then Corah Linnaus of Stanton in the title match in a time of 1:57.

It was four quick pins for Alexis Pehrson, as she defeated NyAsia Jones of Millard South in a 1:18, Fernanda Perea of Grand Island in 1:01, Crystal Vazquez of Minden in 0:48, and Marissa Anderson of Columbus in 1:02. Madisen Petersen of Crofton was her opponent in the first place match and she was able to pin her in 5:58.