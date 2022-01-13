Warriors and Chieftains place high at Manstedt Invite

COLUMBUS- Both the Wahoo and Yutan girls wrestling team took home top ten finishes from the Norm Manstedt Girls Invite held at Central Community College-Columbus on Jan. 6. The Warriors ended up getting fourth overall with 74 points and the Chieftains were ninth with 56 points.
Earning first-place finishes for Yutan was Aubrie Pehrson at 114 pounds and Alexis Pehrson at 120 pounds. Both girls were able to pin all their opponents at the tournament.
In the first round at 114, Aubrie Pehrson was able to pin Alaina Nelson of Platteview in a 1:12. That was followed up with pins of Haley Hack of Platteview in 3:18, Hayle DeBoer of Pierce at the one-minute mark, Jazmin Haller of Norfolk in 1:01, and then Corah Linnaus of Stanton in the title match in a time of 1:57.
It was four quick pins for Alexis Pehrson, as she defeated NyAsia Jones of Millard South in a 1:18, Fernanda Perea of Grand Island in 1:01, Crystal Vazquez of Minden in 0:48, and Marissa Anderson of Columbus in 1:02. Madisen Petersen of Crofton was her opponent in the first place match and she was able to pin her in 5:58.
Wahoo’s only first-place finisher was Kaylee Ricketts who pushed her record to 23-0 at 165 pounds. She opened up the tournament by defeating Ashlynn Whitley of BRLD in 2:34 and then she pinned Grace Ciancio of Fullerton in 2:31.
In the quarterfinals, Rickets was up against Allie Burke of High Plains who had to quick with an injury at 2:23. She finished the tournament by pinning Rowyn Wiltgen of Millard South in 4:30 and then did the same thing to Paola Vergara of O’Neill in 0:58 in the title match.
Getting fourth place were Jessi Hasenkamp at 138 pounds and Marke Zeleny at 132.
Hasenkamp won her first match against Isabelle Skrdla of Pierce with a pin in 2:52. She also defeated Yvette Vargas of Millard South in 3:36 with a pin.
Zeleny won her first three matches to start the tournament. She pinned Grace Wioskowski of Adams Central in 1:41, Megan Alhouse of Minden in 2:47, and Genesis Solis of Grand Island in 2:39.
Katie Elder, Grace Darling, and Megan Robinson all won two matches at the tournament. Elder got ninth at 114 pounds, Darling finished eighth at 120, and Robinson got sixth place at 126 pounds.
Wahoo and Yutan will be competing at Nebraska City High School on Jan. 15 at the Rumble in River Country.