LINCOLN – A feeling of disbelief engulfed the Bob Devaney Sports Center for Wahoo fans as they saw their Warriors boys basketball team fall to Auburn 47-44 in the first round of the Class C-1 Boys State Basketball Tournament on March 8. This is the second year in a row that Wahoo has earned the top seed in C-1 and failed to win a game at state.

“I just told them I have no words right now to help their pain,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “We just didn’t get it done today. Give Auburn the credit, they made the shots they needed and the free throws they needed. We’ve been really good on the glass all year and we gave up some big offensive putbacks today.”

The Bulldogs early on dictated the pace of the contest as they jumped out to a four point lead. Not long after that, the Warriors got on the board with a Garrett Grandgenett free throw and a layup from Trey Simon that made it 6-3 in favor of Auburn.

To close out the quarter, back-to-back layups from Anthony Simon and Marcus Glock pulled Wahoo within one at 8-7.

Thanks to a Benji Nelson three-pointer and a free throw from Anthony Simon, the Warriors took a brief 11-10 lead to start the second. It didn’t last long as the Bulldogs went on a 7-0 scoring run to go up by six points.

Wahoo answered back with a basket in the lane by Grandgenett, a Glock layup and two free throws from Kamron Kasischke that tied the game at 17 apiece.

With little time remaining in the half, Wahoo trailed 18-17 and Auburn had the ball. That deficit was increased to four points at the break after Maverick Binder hit a trey at the buzzer.

During the third quarter, Trey Simon did everything he could to keep the Warriors in the game. He made a jumper in the lane, converted a layup and knocked down one free throw.

Despite his effort, the Warriors still trailed the Bulldogs 30-27 with one quarter remaining.

In the final frame, Wahoo had its best opportunity to tie the game when Anthony Simon was fouled driving to the hoop with the score 38-36 Auburn. The senior failed to make both free throws and the Bulldogs took advantage scoring on their next possession.

The Warriors got six points from Marcus Glock in the final minute, but it ended up not being enough as they fell to Auburn by three points.

“We knew who they are,” Scheef said. “They are incredibly disciplined and play great man-to-man defense. It was hard to get good looks today and they just made one more play than we did today.”

Wahoo was limited to 38% from the field and 25% from three-point range. They also pulled down 23 rebounds and had six assists, seven steals and two blocks.

Glock led the Warriors with 16 points and Trey Simon scored seven. Putting up six points was Hancock, Anthony Simon had five, Kasischke scored four and Grandgenett and Nelson finished with three each.

The loss spelled the end for seven seniors on the Warrior squad, who compiled a 24-2 record and were Trailblazer Conference and district champions for the second straight year.

“They have been a great group and they worked really hard,” Scheef said. “They are super talented kids and I am heartbroken for them that they didn’t get to see this through.”