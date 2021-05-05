Warrior seniors leads way at North Bend Invitational

NORTH BEND – The Wahoo boys track and field team captured a share of the team championship on a cool and windy evening in North Bend on April 27.
It was the Warriors first team championship this season. Wahoo finished in a tie with Bishop Neumann with 135 team points at the meet.
The Warriors scored 88 points on the track.
Junior sprinter Waylon Sherman won the 100 and 200-meter dash events and also anchored the Warriors sprint relay team, which finished runner-up.
Sherman crossed the finish line with times of 11.46 and 23.67 in the 100 and 200 and teamed with Curtis Swahn, Sam Edmonds and Malachi Bordovsky to finish with season best time of 45.09 in the 400-meter relay.
Mile competitors Silas Shellito (5:00) and Kyle Babst (5:02) combined for 12 points in the 1600-meter run after finishing second and fourth respectively. Both runners posted career-best times at the meet.
Two-miler Kyler Elliot scored eight points for the Warriors with his second-place finish in the 3200-meter run (11:41).
Warrior hurdlers Zach Fox, William Nielsen and Bordovsky combined to score 15 points in the 110’s and 300’s.
Fox and Nielsen finished third and fourth respectively in the 110’s after posting times of 17.11 and 17.25.
Bordovsky added a fourth-place finish in the 300’s after crossing the finish line with a time of 43.44.
In addition to the second place finish in the 400-meter relay, the Warriors mile relay team also posted a season best time while finishing third.
Bordovsky, Jordan Broome, Garrett Grandgenett and Sebastian Lausterer combined to run 3:36 at North Bend.
Junior pole vaulter Michael Robinson earned his third gold medal of the year in the event after getting over 12-feet in North Bend.
Swahn added 10 points while earning a gold medal in the long jump after soaring to a mark of 19-9.5.
Triple jumper Benji Nelson turned in a career mark in the event while earning a silver medal (40-8).
Discus competitor Carson Lavaley scored eight points for the Warriors in the event after earning the silver medal with a career-best effort of 125-9.
The Wahoo girls team scored 92 points at the meet and finished third.
Wahoo got the meet off to a great start in the field events, scoring 51 points.
Senior Toni Greenfield won the pole vault event last week after matching a season-high mark of 8-feet.
Senior Sara Lindgren turned in a sparkling performance in the discus while posting a new personal best. She won the event in North Bend with a throw of 133-3. The throw established a new school record.
Senior shot putter Aja Henderson scored eight points for the Warriors in the event after finishing second with a throw of 34-9.
Senior long jumper Kelsie Sears turned in a career-best performance in the event and ended up with the silver medal after hitting the sand 16-6.5 from the board.
Greenfield added a third-place finish in the triple jump (33-7.75).
Junior Mya Emerson (5-0) and senior Kharissa Eddie (4-10) finished third and fifth respectively in the high jump.
Senior Lauren Kavan scored eight points in the 800-meter run to lead the Warriors on the track. She completed her two laps in 2:33.
Two-miler Hannah Jorgenson turned in a third-place finish in the event after running eight laps in 13:54.
Eddie, Sears, senior Alyssa Luedtke and junior Taylor Luben combined to finish first in the sprint relay after crossing the finish line with a time of 53.24.
Greenfield, Luedtke, Kavan and Sears combined to turn in a season’s best time of 4:23 in the mile relay, good enough for second-place.