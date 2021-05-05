Warrior seniors leads way at North Bend Invitational

Bordovsky added a fourth-place finish in the 300’s after crossing the finish line with a time of 43.44.

In addition to the second place finish in the 400-meter relay, the Warriors mile relay team also posted a season best time while finishing third.

Bordovsky, Jordan Broome, Garrett Grandgenett and Sebastian Lausterer combined to run 3:36 at North Bend.

Junior pole vaulter Michael Robinson earned his third gold medal of the year in the event after getting over 12-feet in North Bend.

Swahn added 10 points while earning a gold medal in the long jump after soaring to a mark of 19-9.5.

Triple jumper Benji Nelson turned in a career mark in the event while earning a silver medal (40-8).

Discus competitor Carson Lavaley scored eight points for the Warriors in the event after earning the silver medal with a career-best effort of 125-9.

The Wahoo girls team scored 92 points at the meet and finished third.

Wahoo got the meet off to a great start in the field events, scoring 51 points.

Senior Toni Greenfield won the pole vault event last week after matching a season-high mark of 8-feet.