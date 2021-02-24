Warrior season ends with loss to Cavaliers

WAHOO – The Wahoo girls basketball team opened play in the Class C1-4 Sub-District against Fort Calhoun at Wahoo High School on Feb. 16.

The Warriors won for a third straight time while scoring a 59-20 semifinal victory over the Pioneers and improved to 13-9 on the season.

Wahoo limited the Pioneers to just eight points in the first half and surged to a 31-8 halftime advantage.

Wahoo shot the ball well (49 percent from the field) and dominated the Pioneers on the boards while holding a 39-16 advantage.

Senior Toni Greenfield and sophomore Autumn Iversen each scored 12 points to lead the Warriors in scoring. Greenfield added a team-best nine rebounds and blocked three shots while Iversen grabbed six boards and led the team with four steals.

Seniors Kelsie Sears and Kharissa Eddie combined for 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.

The Warriors also got a boost from the return of junior guard Taylor Luben. Luben missed five games with a knee injury, but returned against the Pioneers while adding five points and three rebounds.

With the win, the Warriors were able to advance to the Sub-District championship game against the Bishop Neumann Cavaliers on Thursday.