Warrior linksters ready for competition

WAHOO – The Wahoo boys golf team will return to action this week after missing the entire 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like most coaches, Jayson Iversen is unsure how the season will play out with many inexperienced players on the roster.

Senior Hayden Greigo returns as the most experienced player for the Warriors this season after logging a full season of rounds in 2019 as a sophomore.

“Hayden has a lot of experience and I’m hoping that he can capitalize on that and have a good senior season,” Iversen stated.

Sophomore Jaiden Powers is also expected occupy one

of the top five varsity spots in 2021.

“Jaiden is showing good potential and should gain a lot of varsity experience this

season,” added Iversen.

Senior Caleb Obert, freshman Carter Ricks and Sam Biggerstaff look like strong contenders for varsity spots after strong summers spent on the course.

“We will be very young and inexperienced, but we do have potential to improve greatly throughout the season,” Iversen added.

