Warrior golfers off to busy start

VALLEY – The Wahoo boy’s golf team has the season off to busy start.

The Warriors opened the 2021 season with an invitational in Gretna at Tiburon Golf Club on March 30.

Wahoo finished 13th as a team at the meet after carding a team score of 443.

Sophomore Jaiden Powers led the Warriors in Gretna after carding an 18-hole score of 100.

Other Wahoo varsity scores included senior Hayden Griego (111) senior Caleb Obert (115) and sophomore Sam Biggerstaff (117).

A week later the Warriors returned to the course for another invitational, this time at Bay Hills Country Club in Plattsmouth on April 5.

Wahoo finished seventh as a team at the meet after shooting 430.

Griego led Wahoo at the meet after posting an 18-hole score of 99.

Other Wahoo scores included Biggerstaff (103), Powers (106), sophomore Karsen Bunjer (122) and Obert (131).

The Warriors got a chance to play at home when they welcomed Ashland-Greenwood and Fort Calhoun to Hilltop Country Club on a brisk and breezy afternoon on April 7.

Wahoo won the triangular after posting a team score of 203.