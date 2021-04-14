Warrior golfers off to busy start

VALLEY – The Wahoo boy’s golf team has the season off to busy start.
The Warriors opened the 2021 season with an invitational in Gretna at Tiburon Golf Club on March 30.
Wahoo finished 13th as a team at the meet after carding a team score of 443.
Sophomore Jaiden Powers led the Warriors in Gretna after carding an 18-hole score of 100.
Other Wahoo varsity scores included senior Hayden Griego (111) senior Caleb Obert (115) and sophomore Sam Biggerstaff (117).
A week later the Warriors returned to the course for another invitational, this time at Bay Hills Country Club in Plattsmouth on April 5.
Wahoo finished seventh as a team at the meet after shooting 430.
Griego led Wahoo at the meet after posting an 18-hole score of 99.
Other Wahoo scores included Biggerstaff (103), Powers (106), sophomore Karsen Bunjer (122) and Obert (131).
The Warriors got a chance to play at home when they welcomed Ashland-Greenwood and Fort Calhoun to Hilltop Country Club on a brisk and breezy afternoon on April 7.
Wahoo won the triangular after posting a team score of 203.
Griego finished runner-up at the meet after posting a nine-hole total of 48.
Powers finished third among varsity golfers after shooting a 49.
Other Wahoo varsity scores included Biggerstaff (50), Obert (55) and Bunjer (58).
Wahoo traveled to Valley on April to take part in the annual Douglas County West Invitational.
Bitterly cold temperatures and windy conditions made scoring a challenge at the Pines Country Club.
Wahoo finished 12th at the meet as a team after posting a team score of 407.
Griego played well in the difficult conditions, posting a season-best round of 88.
Powers also turned in a strong round of 95.
Other Wahoo scores included Biggerstaff (100), Mason Rogers (124) and Obert (138).
The Warriors were supposed to host the Waverly Vikings in a dual meet on April 8. The meet was postponed due to rain.