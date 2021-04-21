Warrior golfers host Waverly at Hilltop

WAHOO – The Wahoo golf team played two times last week, starting with a 12-team invitational at the Ashland Golf Club on April 12.

Cool and windy conditions greeted the golfers as they took to the course on Monday in Ashland.

The Warriors finished 13th as a team at the meet after posting a team score of 415.

Senior Hayden Griego led Wahoo at the meet with a 96 which including a 46 on the back side of the 18-hole layout.

Warrior Sam Biggerstaff also broke 100 at the meet after signing for a 99. He shot a 45 on the front side.

Other Warrior golfers included Jaiden Powers (106), Mason Rodgers (114) and Korbyn Ferguson (139).

Wahoo returned to the course 24 hours later to play host to the Waverly Vikings in a dual meet.

The Warriors were able to defeat the Vikings by a single stroke 209-210 on a very windy afternoon at Hilltop.

Griego and Powers each finished with nine-hole scores of 48 to lead the Warriors at the home meet.

Other Wahoo scores included Biggerstaff (51), Rodgers (62) and Brody Jacobsen (65).

Wahoo was supposed to host a dual with Mount Michael Benedictine on April on April 16, but rain and cold temperatures forced organizers to cancel the event.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.