Warrior 'D' overwhelms Orange

WAHOO – The Wahoo Warrior girls basketball team improved to 10-6 on the year after scoring two victories in the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Tournament held last week in Wahoo.

The Warriors started the tournament with a 48-38 victory over Nebraska City at Wahoo High School on Jan. 28.

The Warriors scored 17 first quarter points and then outscored Pioneers 15-7 in the third quarter on their way to posting the 10-point semifinal victory.

Junior Karley Golladay poured in a team-high 16 points for the Warriors against the Pioneers while converting on 7-of-16 from the field.

Sophomore Autumn Iversen scored 10 points, led the team with seven steals and grabbed six rebounds.

Junior Taylor Luben scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds before leaving the game with a knee injury in the second half.

Senior Kharissa Eddie added eight points and four rebounds.

Senior Toni Greenfield led the Warriors with nine boards.

Wahoo shot 21-of-66 from the field and got to the line just six times while making three.

The win put the Warriors into the tournament championship game on Saturday at home against Beatrice.