Warrior 'D' overwhelms Orange

WAHOO – The Wahoo Warrior girls basketball team improved to 10-6 on the year after scoring two victories in the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Tournament held last week in Wahoo.
The Warriors started the tournament with a 48-38 victory over Nebraska City at Wahoo High School on Jan. 28.
The Warriors scored 17 first quarter points and then outscored Pioneers 15-7 in the third quarter on their way to posting the 10-point semifinal victory.
Junior Karley Golladay poured in a team-high 16 points for the Warriors against the Pioneers while converting on 7-of-16 from the field.
Sophomore Autumn Iversen scored 10 points, led the team with seven steals and grabbed six rebounds.
Junior Taylor Luben scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds before leaving the game with a knee injury in the second half.
Senior Kharissa Eddie added eight points and four rebounds.
Senior Toni Greenfield led the Warriors with nine boards.
Wahoo shot 21-of-66 from the field and got to the line just six times while making three.
The win put the Warriors into the tournament championship game on Saturday at home against Beatrice.
The Warriors got off to a great start defensively and limited Beatrice to just 10 points in the first half while forging a 24-10 halftime advantage.
The Warriors were able to convert at the free throw line in the fourth quarter and hung on for a 46-35 victory.
Wahoo held Beatrice to just three baskets in the first half and Golladay was able to make 14-of-18 from the free throw line (11-of-15 in fourth quarter) to provide the Warriors with the conference tournament winning formula.
Golladay scored a career-high 20 points while Iversen came through with 15 more to lead the home team in the scoring column.
Wahoo attempted to stretch their win streak to three games when they traveled to Platteview to take on the Trojans on Tuesday night. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
Wahoo will get another shot at Beatrice at home on Feb. 6 as part of a doubleheader with their conference foe.