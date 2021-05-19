Warrior boys finish third at district meet in Blair

BLAIR – The Wahoo Warrior track and field teams traveled to Blair to take part in the Class B-2 District Meet on a beautiful afternoon on May 13.

The boys team finished third at the meet after scoring 80 points and will be sending nine athletes to the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships on May 21-22 at Omaha Burke High School in Omaha.

The Warriors got the meet off to a tremendous start in the field events. Junior Michael Robinson was crowned the district champ in the pole vault after clearing 13-foot in the event. He will be competing in the event for the second time at the state meet. He qualified as a freshman in 2019.

Junior Carson Lavaley will be competing in Omaha for the first time after winning the discus event in Blair with a career-best performance. Lavaley won the event by two inches after posting a mark of 141-7.

Junior Curtis Swahn finished third in an extremely competitive long jump in Blair after posting a career-best mark of 20-10.25.

Sophomore hurdler Zach Fox advanced to Omaha with a solid finish in the 110-meter hurdle event. Fox ended up second in the event with a time of 16.21. He will be competing in Omaha for the first time in his career.