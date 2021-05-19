Warrior boys finish third at district meet in Blair

BLAIR – The Wahoo Warrior track and field teams traveled to Blair to take part in the Class B-2 District Meet on a beautiful afternoon on May 13.
The boys team finished third at the meet after scoring 80 points and will be sending nine athletes to the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships on May 21-22 at Omaha Burke High School in Omaha.
The Warriors got the meet off to a tremendous start in the field events. Junior Michael Robinson was crowned the district champ in the pole vault after clearing 13-foot in the event. He will be competing in the event for the second time at the state meet. He qualified as a freshman in 2019.
Junior Carson Lavaley will be competing in Omaha for the first time after winning the discus event in Blair with a career-best performance. Lavaley won the event by two inches after posting a mark of 141-7.
Junior Curtis Swahn finished third in an extremely competitive long jump in Blair after posting a career-best mark of 20-10.25.
Sophomore hurdler Zach Fox advanced to Omaha with a solid finish in the 110-meter hurdle event. Fox ended up second in the event with a time of 16.21. He will be competing in Omaha for the first time in his career.
Junior sprinter Waylon Sherman will also be making his state championship debut and it will be in two events.
Sherman finished runner-up in the 100-meter dash after breaking the tape with a time of 11.10.
He came back later to run the anchor leg on the Warriors sprint relay team.
Sherman, Swahn, junior Malachi Bordovsky and freshman Sam Edmonds ended up third at the meet with a season-best time of 44.66. The time got the Warriors into the state field as an additional qualifier.
A few minutes later, Bordovsky, Edmonds and seniors Jordan Broome and Sebastian Lausterer teamed up to finish runner-up in the mile relay with a season-best time of 3:32.
In addition to the two relays, Bordovsky also qualified for the state meet in the 300-meter hurdle event with a career-best time of 42.40.
The Warrior girls team scored 50 points at the meet and a junior and three seniors will finish their season in Omaha at the state championships.
All four will compete in field events.
Senior Kelsie Sears finished runner-up in the long jump in Blair after posting a mark of 16-9. She will return to Omaha after qualifying in the event as a sophomore in 2019.
Senior triple jumper Toni Greenfield also returns to Omaha after qualifying in the triple jump. Greenfield finished third in Blair with a mark of 33-6.
Senior Sara Lindgren returns to the state meet for the first time since 2018 after dominating the competition in the discus event in Blair. Lindgren broke her own school record in the event last week while winning the event with a mark of 135-6. The mark was the second-best district performance in the state in the event.
Junior high jumper Mya Emerson won the high jump event in Blair and will compete in Omaha for the second time in her career. She jumped 5-1 in Blair.
She qualified in the high jump as a freshman for the Hastings Tigers in 2019.