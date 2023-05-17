ELKHORN – For the second year in a row, the Wahoo boys track team earned a district plaque after getting second place at the B-2 District Meet at Elkhorn on May 9. The Warriors ended up scoring 91 points and qualified 11 boys for the Class B State Track and Field Championships.

“Boys competed at a high-level yesterday and we had several performances that were really good,” Wahoo Head Coach Chad Fox said. “We had a lot of positive momentum from the field events in the jumps and throws that led to great efforts on the track. To be able to win a district runner-up when we were projected to finish fourth was pretty special.”

Jake Scanlon and Dominek Rohleder both qualified for state in the shot put and discus, respectively. Taking third in the shot put and the discus with throws of 54-03.75 and 160-02 was Scanlon. Rohleder got a wildcard berth in both the shot put and the discus with marks of 50-09 and 147-11 that earned him fifth place.

In the triple jump, Benji Nelson and Noah Bordovsky punched their ticket to state by taking first and third. Winning the gold was Nelson with a jump of 43-04.50 and Bordovsky got a bronze medal with a mark of 42-05.25.

Garrett Grandgenett put together another spectacular performance in the high jump to get to state. The senior came in second place overall after clearing 6-01.

On the track, Zack Fox came in first in the 110 meter hurdles after getting to the line in 14.41. He also got to Burke in the 300 meter hurdles with a second place finish in a time of 38.87.

Earning a third in the 100 meter dash for Wahoo was Sam Edmonds after clocking an 11.00. He also got to state on time in the 200 meter dash by running a 22.85 for fourth place.

Kyle Babst battled to a third place finish and broke the two minute barrier in the 800 meter run with a time of 1:59.05.

The 4x400 meter relay team of Zach Fox, Grandgenett, Calvin Babst and Kyle Babst took second place to get to Burke in a time of 3:25.42. Qualifying for state on a wildcard in fourth place in the 4x800 meter relay were Grandgenett, Caden Smart, Calvin Babst and Kyle Babst after getting to the line in 8:19.17.

Not qualifying for state, but getting fourth in the pole vault with a jump of 11-06 was Caden Smart. William Nielson took sixth place overall in the 110 meter hurdles after clocking a 15.72.

The Warrior girls finished in ninth place in the team standing with sixth points. Unfortunately, Wahoo was unable to qualify anybody for the state track meet.

“Girls had a nice season,” Fox said. “We were hoping that we could qualify a couple of girls this year, but the district was extremely difficult with Elkhorn North and Bennington in the district. I think if you look at how our district played out there will be a lot of state placers coming out of District B-2, unfortunately, we will not have any of those this year. But again we saw quite a few girls show steady improvement throughout the season and that is all we can ask for.”

McKenna Smith was the top point scorer for the Warrior girls with a fourth place finish in the high jump after clearing 4-10.

Taking sixth place in both the shot put and the pole vault were Ava Lausterer and Megan Robinson, respectively. Finishing with a throw of 34-02.75 was Lausterer and Robinson vaulted 9-00.

The Wahoo boys track team will be competing on both days at the Class B State Track Meet on May 17 and 18. Results can be found in the May 25 issue of the Wahoo Newspaper.