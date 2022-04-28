Warrior boys continue to role at Schuyler Invite

SCHUYLER- It was another victorious day for the Wahoo boys track team at the Fred Arnold Invitational held at Schuyler High School on April 21. The Warriors rose to the top of the seven teams competing with 172 points, while the girls took seventh place with 26 points.

“Our boys team scored really well at Schulyer,” Wahoo Head Coach Chad Fox said. “We scored in every event that we had an entry. Our times and efforts continue to improve, which is what you want, as we are looking to peak here in about two weeks. Our girls continue to improve by posting a lot of season-best times as we continue through our season.”

On the track, Waylon Sherman won the distinction of the fastest athlete by winning the 100 meter dash. He took first place in a time of 11.16, Curtis Swahn came in third by clocking an 11.34, and Josh Edmonds came in fifth posting an 11.69.

Continuing to churn out great times in the mile is Kyle Babst. The sophomore rose to the top of the pack by posting a 4:49.28.

In the 110 meter hurdles, Zack Fox, Gavin Pokorny, and Barrett Lavaley all walked away with medals. Taking first place was Fox clocking a 15.58, Pokorny ran a 17.30 and got fourth, and coming in sixth was Barrett Lavaley in a time of 18.41.

Claiming gold in the 300 meter hurdles for Wahoo was Malachi Bordovsky. He posted a winning time of 41.57 and Fox came in third running a 42.43.

Carson Lavaley had another great performance in the discus competition. He ended up winning the event with a throw of 163-00 and Dominek Rohleder had a personal best throw of 131-04 and got fourth.

One of the Warriors best scoring events on the day was the triple jump where they had three medalists. Benji Nelson was the top performer jumping 42-04.25, coming in second was Andrew Waido going 39-02.50, while Silas Shellito took fourth with a mark of 38-08.50.

Earning a gold medal in the long jump was Swahn jumping 19-11.50. Taking fourth was Nelson who finished with a mark of 19-02.50.

After having to sit out the last several meets due to high winds, Michael Robinson was back competing in the pole vault. He ended up taking first place by clearing 12-06.

On top of the individual medals, Wahoo was able to win one relay. The team of Swahn, Josh Edmonds, Malachi Bordovsky, and Sherman clocked a 44.79.

The Wahoo girls best competition of the day was the high jump where they had three medalists. Hayden Osmera won the event by clearing 4-10 and Mya Emerson took second by also going over 4-10. Taking fifth was Sarah Kolterman jumping 4-08.

Both Tabitha Cooney and Ava Lausterer were able to squeak out medals in both their field events. Cooney came in fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 30-10 and Lausterer took sixth in the shot put with a personal record toss of 32-08.

In the relay events, the Warriors ended up picking up two medals. The 4x100 team of Lillie Harris, Kolterman, Megan Robinson, and Osmera took fifth in a time of 57.01, and the 4x400 group of Osmera, Harris, Kolterman, and Robinson came in sixth running a 4:51.21.

This week Wahoo was at the North Bend Invite on April 26. The rest of the results from the Fred Arnold Invite can be found below.

Fred Arnold Invitational

Girls 100 meter dash- 7. Lillie Harris 14.00; Boys 200 meter dash- 2. Waylon Sherman 22.89, 6. Curtis Swahn 23.94, 7. Josh Edmonds 23.96; Girls 200 meter dash- 10. Hayden Osmera 29.48, 13. Sarah Kolterman 30.94, 16. Megan Robinson 31.29; Boys 400 meter dash- 4. Malachi Bordovsky 52.74, 6. Garrett Grandgenett 53.50, Zach Fox 54.16; Girls 400 meter dash- 8. Lillie Harris 1:08.50; Boys 800 meter run- 5. Andrew Waido 2:11.17, 6. Caden Smart 2:13.43, 7. Ales Ademac2:13.82; Boys 4x400 meter relay- 2. Wahoo (Zach Fox, Malachi Bordovsky, Garrett Grandgenett, and Waylon Sherman) 3:42.73; Boys 4x800 meter relay- 2. Wahoo (Andrew Waido, Kyle Babst, Ales Adamec, and Caden Smart) 8:44.24; Girls shot put- 3. Carson Lavaley 48-08, 5. Jake Scanlon 45-06; 8. Matthew Phillips 39-05; Boys shot put- 11. Kylee Kenning 29-03.50, 17. Kaylee Ricketts 25-11; Girls discus- 9. Kylee Kenning 87-03, 11. Ava Lausterer 82-00, 19. Rylee Koehler 51-04; Boys discus- 9. Jake Scanlon 114-06; Boys high jump- 5. Garrett Grandgenett 5-06; Girls pole vault- 8. Grace Darling 7-00, 9. Megan Robinson 7-00; Boys pole vault- 10. Silas Shellito 9-00.