Warrior athletes ready for season

WAHOO – May 18, 2019 feels like a long time ago.
That was the last time a Wahoo track athlete had a chance to compete in the sport that had its season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
The Wahoo Warrior girls team finished in a tie for 11th in 2019 after scoring 19 team points at the state meet in Omaha.
Veteran Coach Chad Fox welcomes back a number of talented athletes on the girls side of the ledger.
Seniors Kharissa Eddie, Toni Greenfield, Lauren Kavan, Sara Lindgren, Kelsie Sears and junior Mya Emerson all return in 2021 with state track meet experience.
“I feel like the girls should be able to score well at most meets this year and has the chance to finish in the top half at most of our events,” said Fox.
Greenfield finished fifth as a sophomore in the Class B triple jump in 2019 after posting a mark of 35-5.25. She will compete in the long jump and triple jump events this season and could also provide depth in the sprints.
Kavan was part of the Class B state champion 3200-meter relay team in 2019 and returns as one of top middle distance competitors for the Warriors.
Eddie is a two-time qualifier in the high jump and will team with junior Mya Emerson who qualified in the event as a freshman at Hastings High School.
Sears will team with Greenfield to form a solid 1-2 punch in the jumps. Sears qualified for the state meet in the long jump as a sophomore.
Seniors Sara Lindgren, Aja Henderson and Tessa Gatewood all return in the throws and have a chance to score in both the shot put and discus events. Lindgren qualified for the state meet in the discus as a freshman in 2018.
Senior Jazlyn Nelson (jumps) and juniors Tabitha Cooney (sprints/jumps), Abbey Borchers (jumps), KaDee Johnson (hurdler), Hannah Jorgensen (distance) and Taylor Luben (sprints/jumps) also return after lettering in 2019.
The boys team has just one athlete with state experience returning, but certainly does not lack talent and depth.
The boys’ team strength lies in the field events and Fox is looking to build depth on the track while trying to slot talented athletes into the right events.
“We should be able to score pretty well in the field events and we are hopeful as the season plays out to find some consistent scoring on the track as well,” said Fox.
Junior pole vaulter Michael Robinson qualified for the state meet in the event as a freshman and looks to be even stronger in the event in 2021.
Nine other letterwinners return for the Warriors this season and eight are juniors.
Senior Bret Whitaker (jumps) is the only senior on the roster who has earned a letter.
Juniors Kyan Lausterer and Carson Lavaley return to the ring this season to lead the Warrior throwers.
Junior Josh Graber returns to the track as the team’s top distance competitor. Graber finished second among all area athletes in the two-mile event as a freshman with a time of 10:47.
Gavin Pokorny, Waylon Sherman and Curtis Swahn return to the track this season and will provide Coach Fox with depth in the hurdles and sprints.
Myles Simon and Andrew Waido will compete in the middle distance events in 2021 after lettering as freshmen in 2019.
The Warriors will open the season on March 18 at Concordia University.