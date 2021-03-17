Warrior athletes ready for season

Sears will team with Greenfield to form a solid 1-2 punch in the jumps. Sears qualified for the state meet in the long jump as a sophomore.

Seniors Sara Lindgren, Aja Henderson and Tessa Gatewood all return in the throws and have a chance to score in both the shot put and discus events. Lindgren qualified for the state meet in the discus as a freshman in 2018.

Senior Jazlyn Nelson (jumps) and juniors Tabitha Cooney (sprints/jumps), Abbey Borchers (jumps), KaDee Johnson (hurdler), Hannah Jorgensen (distance) and Taylor Luben (sprints/jumps) also return after lettering in 2019.

The boys team has just one athlete with state experience returning, but certainly does not lack talent and depth.

The boys’ team strength lies in the field events and Fox is looking to build depth on the track while trying to slot talented athletes into the right events.

“We should be able to score pretty well in the field events and we are hopeful as the season plays out to find some consistent scoring on the track as well,” said Fox.

Junior pole vaulter Michael Robinson qualified for the state meet in the event as a freshman and looks to be even stronger in the event in 2021.