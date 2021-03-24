Warrior athletes open season in Seward

SEWARD – The Wahoo boys and girls track and field teams opened the season in Seward at the Concordia University Indoor Track and Invitational on March 18.

The girls team finished sixth at the meet after scoring 29.5 points.

Most of the Warrior points came in the field events.

Senior thrower Sara Lindgren scored 12 points at the meet which included a gold medal performance in the discus. Lindgren won the discus with an outstanding mark of 128-3. It was a career best throw for Lindgren.

She also added a fifth-place finish in the shot put after posting a mark of 33-4.5.

High jumpers Mya Emerson and Kharissa Eddie added 9.5 points to the Warrior point total.

Emerson finished second at the season opening meet after clearing 5-0. Eddie finished in a tie for fifth after clearing 4-8.

Senior triple jumper Toni Greenfield scored six points in the event after finishing third with a mark of 33-3.

Greenfield and senior teammates Lauren Kavan, Kelsie Sears and Alyssa Luedtke added a fifth-place finish on the track in the mile relay after combining to finish with a time of 4:34.