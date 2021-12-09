Zwiener ready to serve on village board

She had regularly attended village board meetings since summer 2020, and she said when a spot on the board was vacated in July, she was ready to step up for her community.

“I’m kind of a volunteer at heart,” she said. “I just got done being president of the Realtors Association of Lincoln, and when that was wrapping up, I was like, ‘What’s the next project?’ I just like to be involved.”

Zwiener and her husband Scott chose Valparaiso in 2002 for its proximity to Weston, where Zwiener taught elementary students, and Lincoln, where Scott worked.

“A house was available, it was a good location, and we just stayed there, and we’ve been there since,” she said.

As a board member, Zwiener said she is most concerned with positioning Valparaiso to succeed in a time when many small towns are losing population.

“Like any small town, we’re just looking to sustain into the future, so we have things to leave for our future,” she said.