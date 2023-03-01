YUTAN – A model since age 12, Maura Tichota has worn clothing designed and sewed by others as she’s walked the runway or posed for photographs.

But last week, the Yutan teen got to model a garment she made herself in front of a room full of fashionistas during Omaha Fashion Week.

Maura, a junior at Yutan High School, modeled a burgundy jumpsuit she made during the Metropolitan Community College Student Night showcase that featured 4-H members from across the state on Feb. 22 at the Omaha Design Center. Maura was selected to represent Saunders County.

It was not the first time Maura had modeled at Omaha Fashion Week. She signed with Develop Model Management at the age of 12. The modeling agency based in Omaha supplies models for the events, which take place twice a year – once in the spring and again in the fall.

“I’ve walked Omaha Fashion Week for a while now,” Maura said.

During those previous Omaha Fashion Week experiences, Maura’s look was entirely controlled by the designer. This time around, she got to pick her garment, plus hair and makeup for a complete look, which was professionally done by SOHO Hair Academy in Council Bluffs.

“That was a fun experience,” she said.

It was also a proud moment for Maura to be able to show off her sewing skills.

“And the joy that you get to show off something that you made yourself,” she continued.

Maura won numerous prizes at the Saunders County Fair and Nebraska State Fair with the jumpsuit. It was one of several 4-H projects she worked on last year, but this one was special.

“I don’t own a lot of jumpsuits because they don’t fit my body right,” she said.

When she found a pattern she liked, she and her mother – Amy Benes Tichota, an accomplished seamstress – altered the pattern to accommodate her long legs.

Maura sewed a trial version of the jumpsuit first to test the fit. Then the final garment was completed in time for county fair judging and fashion shows.

Sewing is a skill passed down to Maura from her mom. The duo are planning for future projects, which may even include her prom dress, if they can get it done quickly as prom is coming up soon.

In between sewing her prom dress, attending school, participating in sports and other extracurricular activities at Yutan High School, Maura would like to fit in time to model more.

“It’s always fun to get dressed up and have professional hair and makeup done,” she said.

She had several modeling jobs when she was in junior high, but since starting high school, she has not been booked for many modeling jobs because of her busy schedule. The COVID-19 pandemic also coincided with her drop in modeling jobs.

“I took a break for two years,” Maura said.

She would like to see her modeling career start back up, but may have to wait until she is a college student for that to happen.

“Once I get out of high school and have more free time in college, I’ll start to see where it takes me and just go from there,” she said.

Maura plans to be a nurse, but fashion and modeling will always have a place in her life.

“I feel it would be fun to design a clothing line and be a name brand,” she said. “But it’s hard to get into that.”