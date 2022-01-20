Yutan resident wins $10,000 sweepstakes

YUTAN – Cubby’s Convenience Stores would like to congratulate Theresa Davis of Yutan, winner of the $10,000 Bear Share Sweepstakes contest.

Theresa Davis is a kindergarten teacher at Yutan Public Schools and has been a Yutan resident since 1997. Davis and her family are frequent Cubby’s customers.

“We go to Cubby’s a lot, love the food and the friends we have made there over the years,” said Davis. “We swipe our card and use the Cubby’s app every time we go to the store, we do anyway for all the savings but wanted as much chance as we could to try and win the contest. I kept reminding my kids to use the app, too.”

Bear Bucks members were entered in the contest by using the app, redeeming coupons, or swiping their rewards card at any Cubby’s location from Oct. 1 to Dec. 17.

Bear Bucks is a Cubby’s loyalty program, rewarding customers with discounts and free items when using the card and or the Cubby’s app. The Cubby’s app provides weekly and monthly savings on various items throughout Cubby’s Convenience stores.