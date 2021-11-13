Yutan High School wins Cornhusker Award for yearbook

LINCOLN – After a year’s hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nebraska High School Press Association fall convention returned Oct. 18 as 650 students and teachers from 40 Nebraska schools gathered at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to learn journalism and media skills.

The convention, co-sponsored by the College of Journalism and Mass Communications, offers a variety of learning opportunities for students in broadcasting, newspaper (online and print), yearbook and sports communications.

The NHSPA also recognized high school student winners in its annual awards competition.

Yutan High School’s yearbook, “The Chieftain,” earned the highest honor, the Cornhusker Award.

“We were so happy to see these students and teachers back on campus,” said Michelle Carr Hassler, NHSPA executive director and associate professor of practice in journalism at Nebraska. “The fall convention has a long history at UNL, so we were excited to be able offer it again and provide a full day of programming with local media professionals and UNL educators.”

Throughout the day, students could attend 33 sessions on a variety of media-related topics – from sports broadcasting to social media storytelling.