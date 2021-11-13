Yutan High School wins Cornhusker Award for yearbook

LINCOLN – After a year’s hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nebraska High School Press Association fall convention returned Oct. 18 as 650 students and teachers from 40 Nebraska schools gathered at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to learn journalism and media skills.
The convention, co-sponsored by the College of Journalism and Mass Communications, offers a variety of learning opportunities for students in broadcasting, newspaper (online and print), yearbook and sports communications.
The NHSPA also recognized high school student winners in its annual awards competition.
Yutan High School’s yearbook, “The Chieftain,” earned the highest honor, the Cornhusker Award.
“We were so happy to see these students and teachers back on campus,” said Michelle Carr Hassler, NHSPA executive director and associate professor of practice in journalism at Nebraska. “The fall convention has a long history at UNL, so we were excited to be able offer it again and provide a full day of programming with local media professionals and UNL educators.”
Throughout the day, students could attend 33 sessions on a variety of media-related topics – from sports broadcasting to social media storytelling.
The event kicked off with a keynote presentation by Dirk Chatelain, Omaha World-Herald writer and author of “24th and Glory: An Intersection of Civil Rights and Omaha’s Greatest Generation of Athletes.” Chatelain, a Husker alumnus, is a five-time Nebraska sportswriter of the year.
During an awards ceremony, the organization presented its Distinguished Adviser of the Year award to Brandi Benson, who teaches at Lincoln Southwest High School and is active with the NHSPA, including serving on its executive board and overseeing the Cornhusker critiques and awards competition.
The NHSPA also honored two people with its R. Neale Copple Friend of Journalism award, which acknowledges those who significantly support scholastic journalism. This year’s winners were Keith McCoy and Michelle Brosemer, both of Walsworth Publishing.
Major sponsors of the convention and its annual awards include the Nebraska Broadcasters Association, School Newspapers Online sites and the Nebraska Press Association.
The NHSPA is open to all high school instructors of journalism and/or advisers of student publications in Nebraska. For more information, including how to join, visit http://www.nhspaonline.org.