YUTAN – Congratulations to the following students who earned Honor Roll of Distinction and Honor Roll of Merit status for the first semester of the 2022-23 school year at Yutan Junior-Senior High School.
Honor Roll of Distinction
Seniors – Emma Abraham, Kaeden Anderson, Trevor Anderson, Kennedy Andrews, Jett Arensberg, Trevin Arlt, Shaylynn Campbell, Grayson Cogdill, Jude Elgert, Tristan Honke, Alyssa Husing, Laycee Josoff, Abigail Keiser, Zach Krajicek, Zoie Nielsen, WIll Peterson, Janson Pilkington, Alexa Schneider, Drake Trent, Ella Watts, and Mallory Zeleny.
Juniors – Joey Benjamin, Skylar Crews, Jack Edwards, Ethan Eggen, Connor Engel, Maycee Hays, Grace Jones, Creek Kennedy, Zach Kennedy, Bryce Kolc, Haley Kube, Ellie Lloyd, Andi Nelson, Isabella Tederman, Maura Tichota, Derek Wacker, and Braxton Wentworth.
Sophomores – AJ Arensberg, Loganne Barta, Ian Dunn, Bennett Ell, Nolan Gayer, Andrew Krajicek, Cecilia Mayne-Hernandez, Alexis Pehrson, Aubrie Pehrson, Gabriella Tederman, Libby Winn, and Britney Zeleny.
Freshmen – Jenna Benjamin, Madalynn Bussing, Jordyn Campbell, Madison Fenn, Adison Gale, Allison Kirchmann, Kylie Krajicek, Ameila North, Delaney Shield, Addison Smith, Mylee Tichota, Maddox Wentworth, and Madison Wilson.
Eighth Grade – Halle Arlt, Taylor Babbit, Braydon Dunn, Alexis Engel, Ella Henkel, Otto Henkel, Carson Hollst, Eli Kult, Emilia Tederman, Amalea Vaughn-Lantzer, and Aubrey Zeleny.
Seventh Grade – Isaac Anderson, Kaleb Fenner, Augustus Grint, Kale Hoffer, Addison Jones, Norah Jones, Morgan Long, Kael Mumm, Annastacia Peterson, Slade Shield, Kinsley Smith, and Charlie Tasich.
Honor Roll of Merit
Seniors – Caleb Daniell, Connor North, Max Peterson, Cole Smith, and Courtney Stevens.
Juniors – Jade Lewis
Sophomores – Alexis Bisaillon, Carson Jurey, Madilyn Ledden, Nicole Wacker
Freshmen – Tucker Barta, Nathan Daniell, Jancye Long, Avery Schmidt, Leah Thompson
Seventh Grade – Ashtyn Anderson, Reese Clark, Aniston Hoegh, Emelyn Ray, Jada Reed, Beau Ryan, Chase Schake, and Emily Stevens.