SEWARD – The Yutan boys track and field team placed in six events as they opened the season at the Bulldog Track and Field Challenge at Concordia University in Seward on March 17.

Jett Arensberg led the team with two third place finishes. The senior was third in the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.53 seconds and earned third place in the high jump with a 5-10 mark.

Jett Arensberg joined his brother AJ and teammates Lucas Bussing and Derek Wacker to grab third place in the 1600 meter relay with a time of 3:55.41.

Joey Benjamin also took third place for the Chieftains. His leap of 10-0 earned him a medal in the pole vault.

Zach Krajicek’s 7.56 second 60 meter dash was good enough for fifth place at the meet.

Wacker also turned in a sixth-place performance in the 400 meter dash with a time of 56.62.

Chieftain Connor Engel also grabbed sixth place. His medal came in the 200 meter dash, which he ran in 25.59 seconds.

As a team, Yutan collected 27 points and came in eighth place out of 15 teams.

Other Results:

1600 m relay – 9. Yutan (Trevin Arlt, Garyson Cogkill, Ethan Eggen, Cole Beutler) 2:30.14

3200 m Run – 12. Bryce Kolc, 13:06.47; 14. Clark Cogdill, 14:37.2

60 m Hurdles – Prelims: 10. Drew Krajicek, 11.13.

60 m Dash – Prelims: 3. Jett Arensberg, 7.47; 6. Zach Krajicek, 7.58; 10. Derek Wacker, 7.62

400 m Dash – 8. Lucas Bussing, 57.22; 15. AJ Arensberg, 58.49

1600 m Run – 20. Bryce Kolc, 5:49.26

800 m Run – 12. Ethan Eggen, 2:27.06

200 m Dash – 11. Jason Neukirch, 25.86; 21. Carson Jurey, 26.52

Shot Put – 9. Drake Trent, 39-11.25; 13. Max Peterson, 38-9.5; 19. Owen Sutter, 36-9.5

Long Jump – 14. Cole Smith, 17-9.75; 15. Jason Neukirch, 17-8.75; 20. Connor Engel, 17-1.5

Triple Jump – 17. Cole Smith, 35-2; 22. Trevin Arlt, 32-6.5; 25. Nathan Rupp, 32-3.5

Pole Vault – 7. Max Egr, 9-0