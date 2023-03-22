YUTAN – Ten different actors are vying for a part as a lawyer in a crime procedural drama. The casting director has one day to find the perfect actor for the role. But the assistant brings in a pool of actors with varied levels of talent but high levels of eccentricity.

This is the plot of the all-school play being presented at Yutan High School on April 1 and 2.

“Bad Auditions….on Camera” was written by Ian McWethy and Carrie McWethy during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally intended to be performed over web cameras.

Director Matt Gunter, who also serves as the vocal music instructor at Yutan Public Schools, has modified the play to take it off computer screens and bring it in front of a live audience, with permission from the authors.

“We transformed the play from webcam to the stage,” Gunter said.

One of Gunter’s favorite aspects of the play is the audience participation. At the end of the show, the audience can vote for the actor they believe should get the part by using a QR code in the play’s program.

“So there’s basically 10 alternate endings to this play,” he said.

The selection of this play came as the one-act competition season concluded at the end of last year. Gunter said the students involved in one-act wanted to continue working on characterization in order to prepare for next fall’s one-act season.

“Bad Auditions” gives the students an opportunity to work on characterization as they bring their roles to life.

“The students have been able to be very imaginative with their characters,” Gunter said.

Skylar Crews plays the casting director, who gets more annoyed, frustrated and upset as the play continues.

Skylar was in last year’s musical, “Disney’s Alladin Jr.” Yutan does a musical every other year, with an all-school play during the off years.

Also playing a large role in “Aladdin” in 2022 was the play’s other lead, Bella Sliva. She was the Genie last year and this year she plays the casting director’s assistant.

Skylar, Bella and the rest of the cast have impressed Gunter with their input into their characters and the play.

“They are putting their own ideas into the scenes,” Gunter said. “A lot of what you see in the play is from them.”

As the director, Gunter said his goal is to give his actors their blocking and let them take over from there.

“It’s been really fun to see them really take control of it,” he said.

The cast and crew began preparing for the show in January. After three months, they will be ready to present the play to audiences on Saturday, April 1 at 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m. at Yutan High School in the commons area.