WPS buys new tech, textbooks

WAHOO – The Wahoo school district is gearing up for the 2022-23 school year as the Board of Education approved purchases of new curriculum and computers.

At Monday night’s meeting, the board approved spending up to $352,000 to purchase MacBook Air laptop computers for high school students. Superintendent Brandon Lavaley said the district will be reimbursed for 40% of the total amount.

The board also gave the OK to spend $33,225 to purchase Apple Mac mini drive computers with monitors for the business department.

Lavaley said these computers will replace older machines that are used for computer science classes and to create the yearbook. The old computers can’t run the updates necessary for the yearbook staff, for example, the superintendent added.

He also noted that students can’t use their laptops for the yearbook and computer science classes because they require special licenses for the software.

Students in grades K-5 will also have new English language arts (ELA) textbooks when the school year begins. The school board approved spending roughly $145,000 to purchase curriculum from Open Up Resources.

Director of Learning Dr. Josh Snyder said the district formed a curriculum committee last spring to research new ELA materials. The team included one teacher from each grade. The committee met regularly to discuss potential challenges and made site visits to other schools using the curriculum they were looking at.

The committee identified the curriculum they felt would best suit the district’s needs and align with the state ELA standards at the same time.

Snyder said the new curriculum provides cohesion in early reading skills for students in kindergarten to second grade and is more aligned with “knowledge building.” It also imbeds concepts of science, social studies and other curriculum into the materials.

Elementary Principal Ben Kreifels said the new state ELA standards, on top of adding new curriculum, presents a “giant shift” in instruction for the elementary staff that are already stressed. But he also recognized that the district is “moving in the right direction” with the new materials.

The board also approved spending about $16,000 to update the K-3 math curriculum to make accessibility easier for teachers and students, Snyder explained.

Lavaley told the board that the new ELA curriculum and math curriculum updates will be paid for out of ESSER III funds through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act.

