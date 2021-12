WAHOO – Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP) will hold the Wahoo WIC Clinic at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 W. Eighth St., on Monday, Dec. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC Program call 402-727-0608.

NENCAP’s WIC Program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods to income eligible pregnant, breast-feeding or postpartum women, infants, and children to age 5 years. WIC is an equal opportunity program.