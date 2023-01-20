WGU launches scholarship in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

SALT LAKE CITY – In celebration of the life and legacy of late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Western Governors University (WGU) has launched a scholarship aimed at supporting adults who have faced struggles in their lives that have prevented them from achieving their educational goals and moving forward in their careers. The “I Have a Dream” Scholarships are open to new and returning students enrolling in any of WGU’s 80-plus undergraduate and graduate degree programs in information technology, business, K-12 teacher education and health professions, including nursing.

The goal of the “I Have a Dream” Scholarship is to provide a more affordable and accessible pathway to encourage individuals to realize their dreams and work toward earning their college degrees. Each scholarship is valued at up to $4,000 and will be credited to students’ accounts at a rate of $1,000 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. The scholarship will be applied to WGU’s already low, flat-rate tuition of about $3,800 per six-month term. Applications are now being accepted online at wgu.edu/dream.

“As we reflect on the activism of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who worked tirelessly to end the injustices of racial and economic inequality, we continue to be inspired by his vision for the future,” said Dr. Terrance Hopson, Regional Vice President of Western Governors University. “In that spirit, we’re proud to offer this scholarship opportunity for working adults who have the courage to dream beyond what they thought was once impossible, the resilience to get up and try again, and the commitment to change their legacy for the better by earning a college degree from WGU with minimal financial barriers.”

The university’s “I Have a Dream” Scholarships will be awarded based on the students’ academic record, previous college experience, readiness for online study, current competency, as well as other considerations. Applications will be accepted through June 30, 2023.

For more information about WGU and the “I Have a Dream” Scholarship, visit wgu.edu/dream.