Wesely, 60th

MALMO – Judy Wesely of Malmo turns 60 on July 21, 2022.

Her family includes her husband Larry; son Travis; son Tyler and wife Ashley and grandson Nash; son Tanner and girlfriend Danielle and daughter, Tiffany.

