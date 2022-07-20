Wesely, 60th

MALMO – Judy Wesely of Malmo turns 60 on July 21, 2022.
Her family includes her husband Larry; son Travis; son Tyler and wife Ashley and grandson Nash; son Tanner and girlfriend Danielle and daughter, Tiffany.
