Wax burner causes house fire

WAHOO – A renter in the process of moving out lost a portion of their belongings in a house fire Monday afternoon in Wahoo.

Fire departments from Wahoo and Weston were dispatched at 1:51 p.m. for the fire at 1064 W. Eighth Street, according to Wahoo Fire Chief Cody Hull. Mead Volunteer Fire Department was also called.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames showing from the front of the house, Hull said. The fire was under control in about 10 minutes.

“Wahoo crews made a quick knock down and extinguished the fire relatively quickly and were able to contain the fire to the original room and contents,” Hull said.

There was smoke damage to the rest of the home, the fire chief added.

Hull said the State Fire Marshal investigated the fire and determined the cause was an electric scented wax burner that fell behind the couch and went unnoticed.

The renter was not home at the time of the fire, Hull said. Most of their possessions had been removed from the home prior to the fire, but there were some larger items that were still there.

Hull said fire crews remained on scene until about 5 p.m.

Reach the Wahoo Newspaper staff at news@wahoonewspaper.com.